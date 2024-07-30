Operations to begin in early September

Muscat – Nissan has announced Al Hashar Automotive, part of the Al Hashar Group, as its only authorised official distributor in the Sultanate of Oman, a market that holds considerable significance for the brand as part of its strategy to expand in the Middle East. Nissan’s new partner in Oman will deliver the brand’s innovative customer experience to diverse audiences through a network of state-of-the-art 3S (Sales, Service, and Spare Parts) facilities across the country. Al Hashar Automotive is expected to begin operations in early September.

The partnership agreement was inaugurated with an official signing ceremony that was held earlier in the year at Nissan’s Middle East headquarters in Dubai and attended by key executives from both companies, including Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA - Nissan, INFINITI and Sheikh Al-Muhannad Al Hashar, Chairman of Al Hashar Group.

With a shared vision built on mutual trust and values, Nissan and Al Hashar Automotive are marking the beginning of a new chapter in Oman to deliver advanced mobility solutions to customers in the country.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA - Nissan, INFINITI, said, “Joining our network of valued partners across the Middle East, Al Hashar Automotive will play a pivotal role in catering to customer needs in Oman by ensuring ease of access to a broad range of Nissan’s innovative products and services. Combining our global expertise with Al Hashar Automotive’s in-depth market knowledge, this partnership will enhance customer experiences with seamless purchase and ownership journeys across online and offline channels.”

Sheikh Al-Muhannad Al Hashar, Chairman of Al Hashar Group, expressed his great appreciation for the partnership, stating, “We are honoured to be appointed as Nissan’s only authorised distributor in Oman. Al Hashar Group has been involved in almost every area of the Sultanate’s economic activities, and our automotive division, which was established in the early 1970s, is backed by a deep understanding of the market. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that welcomes customers to our state-of-the-art facilities and offers them an extensive product line-up and world-class aftersales services suited to their varying needs.”

Offering customers convenience and ease of accessibility, five state-of-the-art 3S (Sales, Service, and Spare Parts) facilities will be established in phase one in key cities, including Muscat, Sohar, Salalah, Sur, and Ibri. Customers can choose from a broad range of SUVs, including the legendary Patrol and the versatile X-Trail; passenger cars, including the technologically advanced Altima; sports cars, namely the iconic Nissan Z; and commercial vehicles, such as the Urvan. This is supported by an additional Certified Pre-Owned showroom in Muscat to expand the variety of offerings and cater to value-conscious customers.

Providing a memorable ownership journey, Nissan and Al Hashar Automotive are embracing digitisation to offer customers a seamless experience across online and offline channels. With the implementation of Nissan’s innovative Shop@Home experience, customers can indulge in virtual showrooms, test drives, and secure vehicle financing, amongst other key services, from the comfort of their home or office.

About Al Hashar Group

Al Hashar Automotive is part of the Al Hashar Group. It stands as one of the first corporations established in the Sultanate of Oman. Its expansive portfolio ranges from the sales and servicing of prestigious automotive brands to mainstream brands as well as medium and heavy-duty trucks. Additionally, the group is involved in the sales of construction equipment, tyres, lubricants, car rental and leasing, electronics and appliances, hospitality, general contracting and engineering consultancy. Situated in the heart of Muscat, Oman, the Al Hashar Group’s headquarters presides over Al Maaridh Street.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global car manufacturer that sells a full line of vehicles under the Nissan, INFINITI, and Datsun brands. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in four regions: Japan-ASEAN, China, Americas, and AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania).

For more information about our products, services, and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit Nissan AMI. You can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

