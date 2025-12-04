Global automotive manufacturer reduces vehicle software test execution time by 75 percent while enabling unified development environment for over 5,000 developers worldwide.

Dubai, UAE; Las Vegas — Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced the Nissan Scalable Open Software Platform, a new cloud-based foundation powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) that accelerates Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) development.

The platform represents a significant milestone in Nissan's digital transformation journey, which began in 2023 when the company started working with AWS to modernize its global engineering environment.

“Nissan is advancing a strategy to lead the transformation of the automotive industry by rapidly delivering innovative value to customers through Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) development,” said Kazuma Sugimoto, General Manager, Software Development Department at Nissan. “Aiming to realize next-generation mobility powered by AI, Nissan has announced the “Nissan Scalable Open Software Platform,” the foundational technology for this vision. This platform is a critical key technology for creating future mobility and delivering new experiences to customers.

“By leveraging AWS's cutting-edge cloud technology and expertise, Nissan will significantly enhance the efficiency of its global development framework.”

As vehicles become defined by their software rather than hardware alone, Nissan's Scalable Open Software Platform is helping to enable:

More rapid development cycles that turn ideas into features at digital speed

Enhanced quality assurance through advanced testing capabilities

Borderless collaboration across global development teams

Already, Nissan has achieved remarkable efficiency gains, slashing vehicle software test execution time by 75 percent while automating previously manual testing procedures. The company has also deployed a unified development ecosystem that connects over 5,000 developers across the globe, giving teams in every region immediate access to standardized tools and resources regardless of their physical location.

Future AI Integration

Nissan will continue expanding its use of AI for SDV development, with plans to demonstrate a next-generation ProPILOT prototype by September 2025 and deploy it in domestic production vehicles by fiscal year 2027. This advanced driver assistance system aims to deliver safe, reliable driving support capable of navigating complex environments, including urban roads.

As a global manufacturer selling more than 3 million vehicles annually in over 100 countries, Nissan expects the Scalable Open Software Platform to become a key competitive advantage in the evolving automotive landscape.

