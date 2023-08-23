CAIRO, Egypt - Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has announced a new distribution agreement with Nile Air, one of Egypt's prominent airlines. Under this multi-year distribution agreement, Nile Air will be promoting its content to hundreds of thousands of travel agents on Sabre’s marketplace starting this month.

"We're excited to reintroduce Nile Air to Sabre's system, providing technological solutions that enhance their operations and passenger experience," said Alessandro Ciancimino, Vice President Airline Distribution for Sabre in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "This collaboration reflects Sabre's commitment to supporting airlines in innovative ways to achieve their retailing goals. We strive for a sustainable distribution model benefiting all stakeholders in the travel chain, offering extensive content and seamless integration."

Sabre's technology will help enable Nile Air to optimize its distribution strategy, offering passengers more choice and convenience when booking flights. This agreement will further streamline Nile Air's operations, helping to ensure a smooth and efficient workflow.

"Partnering with Sabre aligns perfectly with our retailing vision, enabling customers to access our content from anywhere and offering Sabre’s global agencies continued access to Nile Air content," stated Mohamed El Sherif, Chief Commercial Officer of Nile Air. "Through this collaboration, we aim to provide our passengers with a seamless and personalized journey, from booking to post-travel feedback, enhancing passenger satisfaction and elevating our operational efficiency."

As part of the agreement, Nile Air will utilize Sabre's expertise to help ensure that their passengers receive the highest standard of service and experience. This collaboration marks an important step for both Sabre and Nile Air in enhancing the travel industry's overall quality and efficiency.

-Ends-

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies, including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company offers sales, distribution and fulfillment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, generate revenue and deliver personalized experiences to travelers. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel providers with buyers around the world. Sabre’s technology platform manages more than $260 billion in global travel expenses annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.sabre.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Fatin Said

Sabrenews@sabre.com

About Nile Air

Nile Air, established operation in 2011, is one of Egypt's dynamic and customer-focused airlines. With a commitment to excellence, Nile Air strives to provide passengers with a seamless and comfortable travel experience. Their fleet, coupled with their dedication to quality service, positions them as a leading choice for travelers within and beyond Egypt, . They offer domestic and international flights with a fleet of modern aircraft, primarily consisting of Airbus A320 and A321 models. The airline operates routes to major cities in Egypt as well as destinations in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.nileair.com