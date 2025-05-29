Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) concluded its participation in the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights, held in Doha, Qatar, from 27–28 May under the theme “Opportunities, Risks, and Visions for a Better Future.”

The NHRI delegation was led by H.E. Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, and included Dr. Ahmed Al Mansoori, Member of the Board of Trustees; Mr. Hamad Al Balooshi, Director of Support Services; Mr. Abdulazeez Al Obathani, Head of the International and Regional Organizations Section; and Mr. Saeed Al Ahbabi, Legal Researcher at NHRI’s General Secretariat.

As part of the conference programme, Dr. Ahmed Al Mansoori delivered a working paper titled “The role of NHRI in promoting the legal and ethical aspects of artificial intelligence in the UAE” during the session titled “Human Rights and Artificial Intelligence: A Perspective from National Human Rights Institutions.” His presentation highlighted the critical importance of placing human rights at the core of technological innovation, especially in the evolving field of artificial intelligence.

In his remarks, Dr. Al Mansoori expressed his sincere appreciation to the National Human Rights Committee of Qatar and the organizing partners, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), for convening this timely and impactful conference. He noted the importance of fostering dialogue at a time when rapid technological advancement intersects with growing global human rights concerns.

He also emphasized that artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing social structures, governance systems, and labor markets, while simultaneously raising complex questions related to human rights, the rule of law, and equity.

Commenting on the NHRI’s participation, H.E. Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, stated: “The NHRI places great emphasis on the ethical aspects of artificial intelligence from a human rights perspective. We believe that no technological advancement can be truly sustainable or socially acceptable without being firmly grounded in ethical and human rights principles.”

H.E. Kruse noted that the NHRI has forged a strategic partnership with the UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications Office to ensure the integration of human rights considerations into national policies on emerging technologies. He also highlighted the NHRI’s active participation in the 2024 World Government Summit, where AI was a key theme and its participation in the AI Retreat held during Dubai AI Week in April this year where the institution called for robust legislative and ethical frameworks to guide AI deployment in ways that safeguard fundamental rights.

He further underscored the UAE’s leadership in this area, being the first country to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in 2017. Since then, the UAE has launched a national AI strategy, established a national AI council, and implemented ambitious projects such as Stargate in Abu Dhabi, Zero Bureaucracy, and Smart Government; all designed to harness technology while maintaining a human-centric approach.

In addition, he referenced the UAE’s Charter for the Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence, which supports the goals of the national AI strategy and sets out key principles, including progress, collaboration, ethics, community, sustainability, and safety.

شH.E. Kruse emphasized that the principle of ethics lies at the heart of the charter, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to tackling challenges such as bias, accountability, and transparency through responsible AI development that upholds human dignity and rights.

The NHRI’s participation in the conference reflects its role as an active contributor to shaping policies that strike a balance between innovation and the protection of individual freedoms. Through continued collaborةation and exchange of expertise with human rights institutions, the NHRI seeks to promote transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance frameworks for emerging technologies.

About the National Human Rights Institution:

The National Human Rights Institution was established under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 as an independent entity with financial and administrative autonomy in carrying out its functions, activities, and mandates. The NHRI aims to promote and protect human rights and freedoms in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Constitution, applicable laws and legislations, as well as relevant international conventions, treaties, and agreements.