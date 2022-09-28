Dubai, UAE: Supercar owners seeking an exclusive combination of driving and lifestyle experiences in the UAE now have a new option which gives an extra dimension to the supercar club concept.

The official launch today of P1 Supercar Life is aimed at the most selective supercar enthusiast who wants a higher level of exclusivity and comfort in the company of like-minded individuals.

Dubai-based Pole Position Group has responded to this demand by designing a custom-made automotive and motorsports destination for members to enjoy from 2023.

This will complement a calendar of prestigious on and off-track events, including circuit racing, organised road drives, handling tests and hill climbs, and VIP tours at luxurious locations in Europe.

“P1 Supercar Life has been established to create the pinnacle of active ownership for discerning supercar owners,” said Ryan Trutch, Managing Director of Pole Position Group, the Middle East’s leading motorsport and automotive consultancy.

“The club’s ethos is built around the art of driving, and the unique experiences that only a genuine supercar can bring to its owners. Our members will be discerning owners of genuine supercars who are eager to discover how they were meant to be experienced.

“They not only want to drive the finest supercars, but have opportunities to meet and network with contemporaries who value true automotive luxury and excellence. We’re using strict criteria to ensure membership is offered only to those enthusiasts who share our philosophy.”

Initially set up for the UAE, the club is expected to expand across the GCC region over the next few years.

P1 Supercar Life members receive exclusive access to a year-round series of prestigious events, beginning with four private track days at Dubai Autodrome and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit.

The club’s dedication to delivering driving thrills will be highlighted by a range of not-to-be-missed bespoke events, including airport runway tests and dramatic hill climbs.

The events calendar also includes seven organised road drives, and as an escape from the UAE’s summer heat, P1 Supercar Life offers members a range of VIP tours through some of Europe’s most scenic routes taking in the French and Italian Alps.

From next year, P1 Supercar Life members will have exclusive access to hospitality facilities at the Yas Marina Formula 1 weekend, and will also offer its members exclusive hospitality opportunities to the best F1 race weekends worldwide.

The club is also in the final stages of designing and locating a Supercar Hub in Dubai, a brand new facility with an automotive-themed design that will be a celebration of the supercar, and to motorsport’s heritage. This unique, limited access facility will be a place to relax, entertain guests, host business meetings and watch Formula 1 racing and other world-class motor sport from 2023.

Specialising in automotive events and motorsport event rights, Pole Position Group also consults on design, build and operation of racing circuits and automotive inspired destinations.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Pole Position diversified into Esports racing tournaments and sim racing, and revenues this year have increased exponentially compared with 2021. In early 2022, the group launched a subsidiary, Immersive Esports, which will soon open a sim racing flagship and franchise opportunity across the GCC to draw gamers into motorsport.

