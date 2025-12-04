​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE: Researchers at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) have developed Spheromatrix, a simple and low-cost technology that enables tumor models to be grown, frozen, and stored for future use in cancer drug testing.

Spheromatrix is made from specially engineered filter paper patterned to support the growth of tumor spheroids in a controlled, reproducible manner. Unlike conventional approaches, which are expensive, complex, and cannot be preserved, this platform enables researchers to build biobanks of “off-the-shelf” tumor models that can be thawed and tested on demand.

The research team that conducted the study is led by Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Bioengineering Mohammad A. Qasaimeh, with first author Postdoctoral Associate Ayoub Glia and colleagues at NYUAD’s Advanced Microfluidics and Microdevices Laboratory (AMMLab).

“Spheromatrix represents an important step forward in cancer research,” said Qasaimeh, Associate Professor of Engineering at NYU Abu Dhabi. “Its fiber-based structure provides a biocompatible environment for cells, letting tumor models behave more like real cancers. Preserving these models for long-term use speeds up preclinical testing, reduces reliance on animal models, and opens new possibilities for patient-focused research.”

The team tested Spheromatrix with commercial chemotherapy drugs on brain tumor models. Preserved tumors responded closely to real patient cancers, demonstrating the platform’s potential to provide reproducible, realistic, and scalable systems for drug screening.

“Our goal was to design a platform that is simple, reliable, and affordable, while addressing a major bottleneck in cancer drug development,” said Glia. “By engineering paper to support tumor spheroids, we can grow, freeze, and reuse models for multiple experiments. We are now exploring the use of patient-derived samples to enable more personalized cancer therapies.”

Spheromatrix could reduce costs and timelines for preclinical testing, provide humane alternatives to animal models, and pave the way for patient-focused precision oncology.

Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the world’s top 31 universities, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest globally ranked university in the UAE. Alumni achievements include 24 Rhodes Scholars, underscoring the caliber of talent nurtured at the University. On the faculty and research front, NYUAD now has four Nobel Laureates and established more than 90 faculty labs and projects, producing over 9,500 internationally recognized publications. According to the Nature Index, NYUAD ranks number one in the UAE for publications in the world’s top science journals.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

www.nyuad.nyu.edu

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 31 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest globally ranked university in the UAE. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.