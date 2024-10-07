Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: New Murabba Development Company participated in the 10th edition of the Step Ahead Career Fair in Riyadh as part of its aim to attract the very best talent of the future from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The exhibition is a large gathering of more than 873 local and international employers within the Kingdom.

“New Murabba is committed to collaborating with various Saudi companies and sectors to attract highly skilled and ambitious talent. Our New Murabba Graduates Program is designed for both male and female graduates from local and international universities. This program aims to provide specialized and high-quality training to integrate and engage graduates, contributing to the company's objectives and supporting Saudization plans and targets”, said Mamdouh Al Quraishi, Chief Corporate Services Officer.

Al Quraishi emphasized the significant engagement and attendance at the company's exhibition pavilion, with notable interest from visitors and prospective candidates. Both male and female national talents expressed their keenness to join the New Murabba team. The company's representatives warmly received them, addressing their queries regarding job applications and providing information about the New Murabba Graduate Program.

New Murabba Development Company is building a vibrant, modern destination in Riyadh, where innovation and technology harmonize with nature and sustainability. This landmark destination is set to captivate the world and pave the way for a new era in the bright future of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.