New McLaren GTS joins McLaren line-up, offering supercar performance alongside daily usability

Launch of new McLaren GTS is marked by exclusive evening event in Abu Dhabi

4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine now produces 635PS

0-200km/h (0-124mph) in 8.9 seconds; 0-100km/h (0-62mph) in 3.2 seconds

Enhanced exterior design introduces an even more assertive appearance; higher level of standard specification includes new exterior components finished in gloss black

McLaren Automotive has unveiled the new McLaren GTS for the first time in the Middle East at an evening event hosted in the state-of-the-art new McLaren Abu Dhabi Service Centre in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The event showcased the latest addition to the McLaren supercar family to an exclusive group of VIP guests, McLaren owners, and media personalities.

Prior to the launch, the new McLaren GTS was captured in a stunning photoshoot at Atlantis the Royal, one of the world’s most exclusive ultra-luxury hotels – a fitting location for an exceptional luxury supercar.

Retaining the core McLaren attractions of beautiful yet functional design, class-leading power-to-weight ratio – enabled by lightweight carbon fibre construction centred on a unique monocoque chassis – and unmatched driving dynamics, the new GTS also offers an increased choice of exterior and interior specification compared to its predecessor.

The super-lightweight GTS is engineered to delight drivers who demand the dynamic excellence and driving excitement of a McLaren, and the ride comfort, refinement and luggage space suited to routine drives and extended journeys.

Aligned with the inherent practicality of the GTS is an interior designed to blend the car’s level of performance with a refined and luxurious space. It is a comfortable cabin for long distance journeys, while also providing a platform from which the driver can take full advantage of the car’s outstanding dynamic capabilities.

“We are thrilled to introduce the stunning McLaren GTS to customers in the Middle East for the first time. Offering an unrivalled blend of McLaren driving dynamics and performance alongside superior refinement and practicality, the GTS represents the best of both worlds – whether you want a true supercar driving experience, or to relax on a longer journey with luggage for a weekend away. In a region with some of the most spectacular driving roads to be found anywhere in the world, we’re sure that the GTS will deliver what our customers in the Middle East have come to expect from McLaren – an exceptional driving experience, wherever they’re going.’’ Robert Holtshausen, Market Director, Middle East & Africa

At just 1,520kg (DIN) the GTS is the lightest car in its class and has a segment best power-to-weight ratio of 418PS per-tonne. The power of the V8 M840TE 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine has been elevated to 635PS at 7,500rpm, the additional 15PS coming from increased crankshaft torque enabled by more aggressive combustion phasing and revised ignition timing. A launch-control function is standard; when enabled, the GTS hits 0-100km/h (0-62mph) in only 3.2 seconds and 0-200km/h (0-124mph) in just 8.9 seconds. The maximum speed of the GTS is 326km/h (203mph).

The McLaren GTS comes with a standard three-year vehicle warranty with unlimited mileage, as well as a three-year paint warranty and a ten-year anti-perforation warranty. The GTS is eligible for the McLaren Extended Warranty, which can be purchased in 12- or 24-month periods up to a total warranty of 12 years. Three years of vehicle servicing is included with the McLaren Service Plan.

Further information about the new McLaren GTS, including full specifications and options availability, can be found on the McLaren website (cars.mclaren.com) or on the configurator that allows customers to explore colour and equipment choices: https://cars.mclaren.com/en/gts

About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a producer of ultra high-performance, lightweight supercars. Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group.

Headquartered at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, Surrey, England, McLaren Automotive is driven by the challenge of creating the world’s most exhilarating, engaging and benchmark setting vehicles. Leveraging the McLaren name’s 60-year history of authentic, racing performance, it has delivered some of the most spectacular supercars ever made.

The company’s product portfolio of GTS, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed in over 40 markets around the world. Its cars are assembled by hand at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC), based on the same campus as MTC in Woking.

McLaren is a pioneer that continuously pushes the boundaries. In 1981, it introduced lightweight and strong carbon fibre chassis technology into Formula 1 with the McLaren MP4/1.

Then in 1993 it designed and built the legendary McLaren F1 road car. Built around a carbon fibre chassis, it established McLaren’s supercar DNA, realised for the 21st century in 2011 with the introduction of the McLaren 12C – McLaren Automotive’s first production car.

McLaren was the first to deliver a hybrid hypercar, the McLaren P1™, in 2013. Launching the Ultimate Series of vehicles, P1™ was followed by the McLaren Senna in 2018 and its track-only GTR derivative followed a year later. 2019 also saw the introduction of the Speedtail hybrid hyper-GT. Its most recent Ultimate model, Elva, is the lightest McLaren road car ever.

McLaren’s LT models represent the ultimate expression of track performance in series production supercars. The name stems from the ‘Longtail’ version of the F1 GTR, introduced in 1997, and was incorporated into McLaren Automotive nomenclature in 2015 with the arrival of the McLaren 650S-based 675LT coupe and Spider. In 2018, the LT legend continued with the McLaren 570S-based 600LT. The latest chapter in the LT story was written in 2020 and 2021, with the introduction of the 765LT coupe and Spider.

Also in 2021, the company unveiled its all-new high-performance hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura. The Artura is the first McLaren to benefit from the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). The MCLA is designed, developed and manufactured at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region of England using world-first processes and will spearhead the brand’s electrified future.

2022 saw McLaren announce the Solus GT, a single-seat, closed-cockpit track car which brought to life a futuristic concept that was originally created for virtual gaming.

In 2023, McLaren unveiled its lightest and most powerful series-production supercar, the 750S – a thorough development of the award-winning 720S supercar. McLaren also introduced the new GTS, replacing the McLaren GT.

The McLaren Artura Spider was revealed in early 2024 as the brand’s first high-performance hybrid convertible. Its introduction was part of a major model year uplift for the Artura nameplate, and meant McLaren’s series-production line-up of GTS, new Artura and 750S had been introduced within 12 months of each other.

McLaren Automotive also chooses to partner with like-minded, world-leading companies and organisations who push the boundaries in their respective fields. These include Ashurst, Bowers & Wilkins, Dynisma, Gulf, Monroe, Pirelli, Plan International, Richard Mille and Tumi.

About McLaren Group:

The McLaren Group is a global leader in high-performance supercar production and elite motorsports.

Founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, the Group is formed of McLaren Automotive, which hand-builds lightweight supercars and races them in global series, including the World Endurance Championship; and a majority stake in McLaren Racing which competes in the Formula 1 World Championship, INDYCAR series, Formula E, Extreme E and F1 Academy.

The Group is globally headquartered at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, England.

With a reputation for innovation and technological excellence, McLaren is one of the UK’s largest independent companies.

