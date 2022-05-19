Global debut: New 8-seat Defender 130 will be revealed on 31 May 2022

Shared adventures: First images preview the New 8-seat Defender, designed for shared exploration and adventures across any terrain

Sign up for updates at www.landrover.com/vehicles/defender/

Be the first: Order books open in line with reveal on 31 May

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Epic all-terrain adventures for up to eight will be possible when New Defender 130 breaks cover on 31 May.

Land Rover’s unstoppable 4x4 family will expand with the introduction of the practical Defender 130 body design, which will join the existing 90, 110 and commercial Hard Top derivatives.

New Defender 130 will be ready for any adventure with premium interior practicality for up to eight occupants, across three rows of seating. With a spacious 2-3-3 seat configuration, the latest digital technologies and advanced integrated chassis technologies, Defender is the toughest, most capable off-road expert.

About Land Rover

Since 1948 Land Rover has been manufacturing authentic 4x4s that represent true 'breadth of capability' across the model range. Defender, Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque each define the world's SUV sectors, with 80 per cent of this model range exported to over 100 countries.

For more information please visit: landrover-me.com or log onto www.media.landrover.com

