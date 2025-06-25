Dubai, UAE: Keyloop has launched Service Hub, a major new cloud native, web-based solution that helps dealers manage internal and customer-facing stages in the aftersales journey, from booking to check-out. Pilot implementations of Service Hub have shown it increases order value, improves efficiency and drives customer satisfaction.

The primary tools within Service Hub fall under four main categories:

Customer experience and efficiency – includes Online Service Booking; Online and In-store Check-In; Booking Management; and On-the-Day Management.

– includes Online Service Booking; Online and In-store Check-In; Booking Management; and On-the-Day Management. Technician tools – includes digitised Clocking for accurate time recording, as well as reporting on productivity; and Inspections for identifying, logging and reporting on additional work.

Workshop management – to allocate and control all workshop jobs, helping to maximise productivity, utilisation and efficiency.

– to allocate and control all workshop jobs, helping to maximise productivity, utilisation and efficiency. Aftersales consumer engagement – to manage all aftersales-related communication and engagement via customers’ preferred channels, aiding approvals and upsell through personalised messaging and prompts for the service department.

Service Hub sits within the ‘Ownership’ domain of Fusion, Keyloop’s new Automotive Retail Platform (ARP), which optimises the entire vehicle sales process – from consumer enquiry through to ownership and retention. All of the tools in Service Hub draw upon information held in Fusion’s Active Data Core, which provides a single comprehensive record of customer interactions and transactions, as well as the live status of any aftersales service contracts.

Pilot implementations show marked operational improvements

Keyloop has partnered with a panel of UK motor retailers to pilot the new Service Hub technology. Over a two-month period, these implementations delivered marked improvements against a range of aftersales performance criteria. For example, it enabled much greater convenience for customers, achieving 45% of online bookings being booked outside typical working hours.

Service Hub test sites also saw overall transaction value rise, with 20% of customers that checked-in online going on to take upsell items. Meanwhile, service departments found that customer queries were resolved up to 4x faster via Service Hub, there was a 50% reduction in the volume of outbound pre-visit customer calls required, a three-minute saving per repair order at the Beta dealerships, while cutting the ‘idle time’ per technician by up to 45 minutes per day.

One of the sites that piloted Service Hub is Busseys, an independently owned, family-run dealer group with five sites across Norfolk representing Ford, INEOS Automotive, Peugeot and BYD. Paul Bussey, CEO at Busseys, comments: “I have no hesitation in recommending Service Hub to any dealer or franchise as a massive step forward in functionality compared with anything that's out there at the moment.”

Adrian Nash, Chief Product Officer at Keyloop, adds: “We’ve listened to a wide range of aftersales personnel in motor retail businesses large and small to identify their most pressing challenges. Many grapple with a fragmented view of the customer, and suffer from laborious and error-prone record keeping, time-consuming management of bookings, and inefficiencies that flow from manual clocking.

“Service Hub tackles all of these issues and helps workshops and their service colleagues achieve new levels of operational efficiency and productivity, while also driving conversions, transaction values and retention. For the customer, Service Hub makes it much easier for them to complete a booking at a time that best suits them, and then have a far more streamlined, personalised and convenient experience. This launch helps unify the aftersales experience for all parties and marks another milestone in the roll-out of Fusion.”

As mentioned, the new Service Hub solution sits within the ‘Ownership’ domain of the Fusion ARP, while the industry-leading Keyloop dealer management system (DMS) is a critical element in the ‘Operate’ domain. The remaining two domains are ‘Demand’ and ‘Supply’. Full details of Fusion can be found here.

Keyloop recently invited their Service Hub pilot customers to a launch event day held at their global HQ, click here to watch a highlight video.

About Keyloop:

Keyloop is a leading provider of automotive retail solutions, with more than 40 years of industry expertise and over 14 billion digital interactions captured to date. Its cutting-edge solutions cater for every stage of the automotive retail ecosystem, connecting retailers, OEMs, financiers, and fleet suppliers with their consumers via innovative Experience-First software.

Spanning demand, supply, operations and ownership, Fusion is Keyloop’s dynamic Automotive Retail Platform, optimising the automotive retail lifecycle for customers and consumers alike. It increases both vehicle and customer lifetime value through seamless automation and personalisation, while its technology serves more than 20,000 retailers, more than 80 OEMs, 80% of the top 10 UK leasing companies, and 60% of brands within Europe’s financier space. For more information, please visit: www.keyloop.com.