New Event Developments has announced its participation in the Cityscape Egypt 2024 exhibition, which will take place from 25 to 28 September. New Event for Development will showcase strong offers and unique units in its three projects, providing an exceptional opportunity for customers looking to seize special deals during the exhibition.

Dr. Hamid Al Rgwy, Chairperson of New Event Developments, highlighted Cityscape Egypt as a vital event for the company to engage with its clients, said that the exhibition serves as a key marketing platform for promoting the company’s projects. This year’s event is being held amid heightened demand from clients seeking to invest in real estate, recognizing it as a safe investment and a reliable store of value.

Al Rgwy added that the company is showcasing its H Mall, Qamari, and Trave Business Complex projects, all located in prime areas within the New Administrative Capital. The company carefully selects the locations of its projects to ensure the best investment opportunities and the highest returns on investment for its clients, whom the company considers as part of its family and always strives to offer the best.

He pointed out that the Qamari project spans 25 acres and is located in a prime area facing the Diplomatic District, surrounded by several major roads and close to service hubs in the R8 district, including clubs, schools, and universities. The project offers a range of premium services, providing a fully integrated residential development with all the facilities and amenities that ensure comfort, luxury, and a high quality of life for residents.

He disclosed that the Trave Business Complex is a commercial mall directly overlooking the Central Park in Downtown and a major 70-meter-wide road. It is situated in front of the pharmaceutical company, covering an area of 4,500 sqm. The complex consists of 13 floors, featuring a mix of administrative and commercial units.

The H Mall project is located directly overlooking the Central Park in the Downtown area, near the Gold Market and the Green River, and just minutes away from the Monorail station. The prime location is one of the key factors the company focuses on when selecting its projects. The project covers an area of 4,511 square meters and includes both commercial and administrative units, he noted.

He concluded that the Egyptian market is filled with promising investment opportunities for serious and ambitious companies. The attractive investment and legislative climate draws both local and foreign investments, creating strong opportunities for all companies.