Riyadh/Tianjin – Saudi Gold Refinery’s newly appointed CEO, Jonathan D. Cordero, and Chairman Suliman Alothaim led a high-level delegation on a five-day trip to China, where the company secured a series of strategic agreements at the Tianjin Mining Conference. The deals are aimed at diversifying partnerships, accelerating production, and enhancing sustainability in gold mining, marking a significant step forward for the company’s future growth.

Major Deals to Boost Growth

During the trip, Saudi Gold Refinery (SGR) finalized a technical feasibility study and EPC contract with Zenith Minerals Company. This partnership is expected to streamline operations, cutting the time from gold discovery to first production by up to 70%. The deal is a key part of SGR’s plan to improve operational efficiency.

SGR also signed an agent agreement with Sandioss New Materials Company, a move aimed at introducing environmentally friendly chemical reagents into Saudi Arabia’s gold refining processes. The initiative is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental impact and push toward more sustainable mining practices.

Additionally, the delegation secured a strategic framework agreement with CNNC – Geological Science and Technology Company, focusing on establishing exploration, technology, and education centers in Saudi Arabia. These centers will help attract and develop local talent, aligning with the Kingdom’s broader vision of building a skilled workforce in the mining sector.

In a further boost to its exploration efforts, SGR signed a prefeasibility contract with the Beijing Research Institute of Geology (BRIUG). This deal will leverage advanced geological research to accelerate mineral exploration in Saudi Arabia’s Gunthar region.

Focus on Speed and Sustainability

Newly appointed CEO Jonathan D. Cordero emphasized that these partnerships are not only about speeding up production timelines but also about ensuring that the company meets higher standards of sustainability.

“These agreements represent a major step forward in our goal to reduce production times and make our operations more environmentally friendly,” Cordero said. “We’re focused on growth, but we want to do it responsibly.”

Chairman Suliman Alothaim praised the deals, highlighting their importance in strengthening Saudi Arabia’s mining capabilities and diversifying its economy. He also expressed confidence in Cordero’s leadership as SGR embarks on this new chapter of growth.

Strengthening Saudi Arabia’s Mining Sector Saudi Arabia is actively working to expand its mining industry as part of efforts to reduce its reliance on oil. The Kingdom has been pursuing partnerships that will bring in foreign expertise and technology, positioning itself as a key player in the global mining sector.

The deals secured in China underscore Saudi Gold Refinery’s commitment to supporting these national goals. By aligning with international best practices, particularly in sustainability, SGR is contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which seeks to establish Saudi Arabia as a leader in responsible mining.

ABOUT SAUDI GOLD

Saudi Gold Refinery is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading gold refining and mining companies. Committed to increasing production and improving sustainability, SGR plays a vital role in supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.

Email: media@sgr-sa.com

Address

3rd Flr, Unayzah Street Al

Rayan, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia