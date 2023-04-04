BFL Group, one of the leading off-price and multi-brand retailers of the region, has launched its latest Brands For Less store in Abu Dhabi at the Forsan Central Mall. The newest store, which is located on the ground floor of the mall, represents the group's ongoing expansion strategy and its commitment to serving a wider range of customers.

Strategically located in the Khalifa City catchment area, the Forsan Central Mall offers an all-inclusive shopping, dining, and entertainment destination, promising increased footfall for the latest Brands For Less store. As part of the expansion, more customers in Abu Dhabi will now have access to BFL Group's selection of clothing, accessories, and homeware. The group, which already operates in over six markets across the Middle East and Europe, is known for its commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, and looks forward to demonstrating the same in the newest outlet.

The launch of the newest Brands For Less store in Forsan Central Mall highlights the group’s unwavering commitment to ensuring quality, value, and satisfaction for its customers. With its focus on providing great value and exceptional service, BFL Group is confident that the new store will quickly become a go-to destination for shoppers in Abu Dhabi and surrounding areas.

