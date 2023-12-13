KSA, Jeddah: New Balance, a brand synonymous with running excellence, proudly announced the opening of the first store in Jeddah on December 14th 2023, marking yet another significant step forward in New Balance's strategic growth in the Kingdom. The new store located in Red Sea Mall will solidify New Balance’s commitment to their customer base through direct-to-consumer accessibility.

This new store opening is realised through New Balance’s new partnership with Alshaya, together constructing the foundations of a significant journey within Saudi Arabia. New Balance’s metro flex concept will also be implemented throughout the branch, allowing consumers to shop the full brand collection, in a brand environment. Accompanying the new branch opening will be the popular Fresh Foam X 1080, which will take the main stage alongside New Balance’s latest Running Apparel.

Having observed the recent success of its franchise openings, New Balance intends to further develop its retail experience, integrating compelling narratives within their product showcases to truly elevate the consumer’s journey. The metro flex concept allows for seamless and frequent transformations of the retail space, engaging with the dynamism of seasons, events and occasions through their own shopping atmosphere to create a truly immersive brand experience.

Stuart Henwood, New Balance's MENA Regional Manager, expressed enthusiasm about this significant milestone, stating: " We are delighted to announce the opening of our new store in Red Sea Mall, Jeddah. This is our first New Balance store in Jeddah which showcases our commitment to how we can best serve and engage with our consumers in the Kingdom. The store will deliver the best-in-class products cross categories in innovative retail experience coupled with great in store service. We look forward to many more store openings in the kingdom in the near future.”

The store will begin welcoming consumers tomorrow December 14th starting from 10 am.

About New Balance:

New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA, has the following purpose: Independent since 1906, we empower people through sport and craftsmanship to create positive change in communities around the world. Manufactured in the U.S. for more than 75 years and representing a limited portion of our U.S. sales, New Balance MADE U.S. is a premium collection that contains a domestic value of 70% or greater.

New Balance owns five factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance employs 8,000 associates around the globe, and in 2022 reported worldwide sales of $5.3 billion. In the MENA region, New Balance has experienced strong growth, distributing and marketing its products across more than 17 countries and recently opened its latest flagship store at Dubai Hills Mall.

To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com and for the latest press information please visit http://newbalance.newsmarket.com.