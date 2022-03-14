Factors like strategic location, future-ready infrastructure, and higher disposable income are being perceived as accelerators for Dubai’s growing appetite for luxury wheels.

Apart from the city’s zeal for the latest in automobiles, Dubai has strategically positioned itself as a leader in providing advanced technology solutions across sectors. Be it the infrastructure, communication, connectivity, or stringent policies in place for a clean and green environment; all of them are key forces that collectively work to make Dubai an ideal hub for car trading. In addition to these, Dubai provides a competitive advantage with lesser export fees as compared to other countries in the region. A favorable export environment complete with seamless processes further provides an advantage for car traders wanting to supply to other countries in the GCC.

Elaborating further Mr. Bilal Nasr CEO of New Auto said; “There are costs at three levels when it comes to car trading – the cost of the car itself at source, shipping, and costs involved in customs clearance. It is amazing how Dubai offers a competitive edge for all three to make it a lucrative and growing automotive hub in the region. The city is abuzz with global leaders in mobility and also facilitates re-export to the MENA region. By offering advanced infrastructure, ease of doing business, conducive policies, space availability, and of course the growing local demand for luxury vehicles; Dubai’s automotive sector is thriving as an important axle for future growth.”

To optimize the advantages Dubai has to offer, New Auto Fzco keeps its inventory of cars upgraded with cars in luxury, hybrid, and EV to keep up with the demand in minimal turnaround time. Apart from these, professional dealing with car traders and manufacturers, transparency in communication, payment modes, and an uninterrupted momentum in demand and supply are some of the other integral factors contributing to New Auto Fzco’s operations.

