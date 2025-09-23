Dubai, UAE – Cybersecurity threats targeting critical infrastructure and industrial control systems are escalating as digitalization and connectivity increase. Organizations across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa are under pressure to secure sensitive operations and comply with rising regulatory demands. To address this challenge, Cyberknight has signed a distribution partnership with Advenica, a Swedish leader in high-security cybersecurity solutions.

Founded in 1993, Advenica has become a trusted supplier of advanced data protection technologies to defence, authorities, infrastructure and industry sectors. Its portfolio includes hardware-based data diodes, advanced data guards, industry-leading encryption systems as well as solutions for remote access and secure file import. With a strong track record in protecting classified information, Advenica combines innovative products with exceptional service, a reputation underscored by multimillion-euro framework agreements in Europe.

“Advenica’s decades of expertise in securing highly classified data make them an ideal partner as we expand our OT/ICS portfolio,” said Dr. Amr Elsayed, OT Business Unit Head at CyberKnight. “This collaboration is about raising the level of assurance we deliver to customers. By adding Advenica’s proven technologies, we can better equip national infrastructure operators, energy providers, and industrial leaders to withstand advanced cyberattacks, protect critical assets, and ensure compliance in a region where operational resilience is a national priority.”

“This collaboration unites Advenica’s advanced data protection technologies with Cyberknight’s expertise to deliver a new standard of OT/ICS cybersecurity across the region. Beyond technology, the partnership emphasizes strategic value around integration services and on-the-ground support designed specifically for critical infrastructure. By combining Swedish innovation with deep local presence, Cyberknight and Advenica will empower enterprises and governments to secure their most essential operations, reinforce digital trust, and lay the foundations for long-term cyber resilience in an increasingly complex threat environment.” added Rickard Nilsson, COO at Advenica.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East and Africa with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

About Advenica:

Advenica provides cybersecurity solutions within encryption and network segmentation with the highest level of EU-and national approvals. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Malmö, Sweden, where most of its products are designed, developed, and manufactured. Advenica specialises in the sectors of defence, authorities, infrastructure, and industry. With decades of experience working with Sweden’s national security, Advenica is known for delivering cybersecurity with exceptional service.