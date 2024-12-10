UAE: Network International, a leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, today announced that it has enabled Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology, allowing UAE merchants to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments directly using their iPhones.

Available on Network’s N-Genius One iOS app, Tap to Pay on iPhone lets merchants accept all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone, with no additional hardware needed.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, at checkout, merchants can prompt customers to hold their contactless payment devices near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in features of an iPhone to keep business and customer data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple does not store card numbers or transaction information on the device or Apple servers.

Powered by Apple’s contactless payment acceptance technology, Network’s N-Genius One app empowers merchants to deliver a smooth checkout experience to their customers.

Jamal Al Nassai, Group Managing Director for Merchant Services at Network International, MENA, said: “At Network, we’re continuously finding innovative ways to simplify payment acceptance for businesses. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, we're giving UAE merchants a simple and cost-effective payment solution that works just with their iPhone and Network’s N-Genius One app. Merchants can start accepting payments securely, delivering a seamless experience to their customers.”

Existing and new Network merchants who would like to opt for Tap to Pay on iPhone can simply sign up for the service and start accepting contactless payments through Network’s N-Genius One iOS app on an iPhone XS or later, running the latest version of iOS.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and a leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.