The service empowers merchants to grow their business by letting their shoppers pay flexibly without any hidden fees or interest

UAE: Network International (Network), a leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, has partnered with Tabby, the region’s leading shopping and financial services app, to offer flexible, interest-free payment options to customers at point of sale (POS).

Network offers a wide range of payment methods including acceptance of major card schemes, popular mobile wallets, loyalty redemption from multiple leading banks, and a host of other value-added services. With the integration of Tabby on Network’s N-Genius POS terminals, merchants will be able to offer customers the option to pay overtime, with no additional fees or interest. Over 40,000 global brands and small businesses use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Over 16 million users choose Tabby to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money.

Driven by the demand for transparent, and flexible payment options, consumers are increasingly adopting ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL), which has emerged as a convenient and seamless payment option.

Pankaj Kundra, Group Head of Products, Partnerships and Enterprise at Network International, commented: “We are pleased to collaborate with a homegrown brand like Tabby to provide a new store of value to our merchants and consumers. Our partnership with Tabby will drive payment flexibility at point of sale and enable our merchants to deliver an enhanced experience.”

Zain Khan, Senior Director Business Development at Tabby, said: “Our partnership with Network means that payments are now easier not only for shoppers but for retailers and their teams. Our flexible payment solution through Network’s payment devices lets shoppers pay flexibly, at their own terms while helping retailers expand their business.

By providing flexible payment options, BNPL aligns with the new era of consumer' preferences for transparent and flexible payments, creating a win-win proposition for both merchants and consumers.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.

About Tabby

Tabby creates financial freedom in the way people shop, earn and save by reshaping their relationship with money. Over 16 million users choose Tabby to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money.

Over 40,000 global brands and small businesses, including SHEIN, Amazon, Adidas, IKEA, H&M, Samsung and Noon use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia and UAE, and is now valued at $1.5 billion in its last round of funding from Wellington Management, STV, Mubadala Investment Capital, PayPal Ventures, Arbor Ventures, Bluepool, Hassana Investment Capital, Soros Capital Management and Saudi Venture Capital.