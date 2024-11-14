NetIX and Neterra, leading providers of connectivity and telecom services, have launched a new, modern mirror server that improves access to free and open-source software from Bulgaria and the region.

Accessible via mirrors.netix.net and mirrors.neterra.net, this server hosts over 20 of the most popular Linux, BSD, and other open-source projects, including Debian, Ubuntu, AlmaLinux, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and OpenOffice.

The library has been significantly enriched with new products, while all existing ones are still supported. NetIX and Neterra's mirror sites also continue to serve as the sole legitimate distributor of SourceForge and MariaDB in Bulgaria.

The publishers have officially approved the new server as their official content distributor (mirror). This guarantees users that they will find an exact copy of the desired software on mirrors.netix.net and mirrors.neterra.net, just as they would download it from the original site.

Mirror servers around the world play a key role in ensuring user access to content. They are especially useful in case of technical problems, slow internet connection, or high traffic on the official site.

The closer physical location of NetIX and Neterra's mirror server guarantees users from Bulgaria, the Balkans, and Eastern Europe that they will download at a higher speed and have a quality connection.

"Since we introduced the new server, traffic to our mirror sites has tripled. We ourselves started using them to download software. Before uploading OpenOffice to mirrors.netix.net and mirrors.neterra.net, we tried to download one of its updates from the official site. It took us 2-3 hours.

We completed the same task from our mirrors in just 2-3 minutes. This greatly facilitates all Bulgarian users of free software, and we are happy that we can be of use to them and support the spread of free and open-source software," said Dean Belev, Senior Product Manager "Connectivity and NetIX" at Neterra.

NetIX and Neterra have been using open-source software for years and actively contribute to its development and distribution by providing publishers with mirror servers and resources for accessibility.

About Neterra

Neterra is an independent global communications service provider, recognized as "The Best Central & Eastern European Connectivity Provider" for 2023 and 2024 by the Capacity Global Connectivity Awards. Nine of the world's 10 largest telecoms and nearly 1,000 global enterprises trust Neterra, solidifying its position as an industry leader.

The company provides international connectivity, network management services, and security for almost 30 years across its network of over 220 locations in more than 70 countries.

Neterra delivers a range of fast, reliable, and secure Internet access and connectivity services. It offers IT services, servers for rent, a flexible cloud platform, DDoS protection, and a platform for GPS tracking.

Neterra owns and operates four data centers and represents NetIX, the Global Internet Exchange Platform. All these services are complemented by expert 24/7 support, ensuring a seamless and reliable experience.