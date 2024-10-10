Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced the opening of its Middle East regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to be officially functional on February 1, 2025. This strategic move underscores NetApp's dedication to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and beyond, fostering innovation, and investing in the Kingdom's technology ecosystem. As Saudi Arabia drives its transformation into a global hub for AI and digital innovation, NetApp’s Intelligent Data Infrastructure will play a crucial role.

On his first visit to the Kingdom, George Kurian, Chief Executive Officer of NetApp, said: “Saudi Arabia is leading a technological transformation, and NetApp is proud to be an integral part of this journey. By establishing our headquarters in Riyadh, we reaffirm our commitment to investing in local talent, empowering businesses, and supporting the Kingdom’s goal of building an AI-driven economy. To thrive in the era of AI, businesses need Intelligent Data Infrastructure—systems where data is not merely stored but becomes a strategic advantage. At NetApp, we are dedicated to providing the infrastructure that enables our customers in the Kingdom to scale and innovate.”

NetApp’s investment in Saudi Arabia reflects its global strength as a leading data infrastructure company, with 13,000 employees and an annual revenue of $6.27 billion in FY24. Having served Saudi Arabia since 2007, NetApp supports customers in major public sector, utilities, telecoms, and energy, among others. NetApp is fully aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy beyond energy and focus on digital transformation. NetApp’s regional headquarters in Riyadh which will be fully operational in February 2025, will enable the company to support better the Kingdom’s growing demand for advanced AI and data analytics solutions and reaffirm the company's long-term commitment to the Kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia’s rapid pace of modernization, coupled with its deep technical knowledge at the leadership level, makes the Kingdom a prime market for technology adoption. Businesses here are eager to implement cutting-edge AI and digital government services, positioning the country to lead in the region’s technological future,” added Kurian.

He also highlighted that Saudi Arabia’s rapid economic growth, government initiatives, and focus on AI are key factors in NetApp's decision to strengthen its presence in the Kingdom. “The government’s push for world-class talent and foreign direct investment is expected to continue driving technological modernization, which NetApp is excited to support” he added.

Saudi Arabia has a definitive vision for its future development and its focus on AI is accelerating rapidly. The country is positioned to gain significantly from AI advancements, with a clear strategic vision and commitment from the government. According to a report from PwC, AI is expected to contribute over $135.2 billion to the Saudi economy by 2030, which would represent approximately 12.4% of the country's GDP. Vision 2030 aims to cultivate a more diversified and innovative nation that empowers its citizens to succeed. Notably, 70% of the objectives outlined in this plan are directly linked to data and AI.

Aligned with this vision, NetApp’s strategy in Saudi Arabia centers on providing intelligent data infrastructure that drives AI transformation across energy, telecoms, government, and other key sectors. NetApp’s collaborations with cloud giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google and its partnerships with Nvidia for AI applications are integral to supporting Saudi Arabia’s plans for digital government services and AI advancement.

“I am proud to say that the world’s data runs on NetApp. With this comes the responsibility to keep that data secure, scalable, smart, and sustainable,” added Kurian. “In Saudi Arabia, where digital transformation is crucial to achieving Vision 2030, our data solutions and support will empower businesses across key sectors to make informed decisions in real-time, enhancing both sustainability and business resilience even in complex multi-cloud environments. We are honored to support the Kingdom's journey towards an AI-driven, diversified economy and help shape a more sustainable, technologically advanced future.”

With the Kingdom’s emphasis on digital transformation and a growing tech ecosystem, NetApp’s presence in Saudi Arabia positions it closer to its local customers and partners to ensure they get all the support the need to grow sustainably.

The company’s commitment also extends to nurturing local talent through skill development initiatives, empowering the next generation to thrive in an AI-driven landscape. NetApp works closely with universities and other educational institutions to develop curricula in data science and AI.

Programs like the Data Explorers initiative for young students emphasize the importance of building a tech-savvy workforce, well-equipped to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s digital future.

By harnessing advanced data capabilities, key sectors in the Kingdom are enhancing operational agility, driving innovation, and contributing to Vision 2030’s goals of economic diversification and technological leadership. Through intelligent data management and optimized infrastructure, NetApp enables organizations to maximize data potential across its lifecycle, empowering smart decision-making and fostering a thriving tech ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Yasser Al Habsi

Yasser.alhabsi@jummar.co

+966560061480



Amber Dale

amberdale@chatterbox-pre.com

+971 55 8013235