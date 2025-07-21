Baghdad, Iraq — Netaj, Iraq’s leading platform for innovation and entrepreneurial support, reaffirmed its deep commitment to building the future of e-commerce in the country during a high-profile event held on July 16, 2025 in Baghdad. The event brought together a distinguished group of private sector leaders, senior government representatives, ambassadors, diplomats, and experts from across economic and technology sectors.

Mr. Ghaleb Al-Hussaini, Chairman of the Board at Netaj, stated during his opening remarks:

“Netaj is not just a platform for supporting entrepreneurship; we are a strategic partner in building Iraq’s digital economy. We provide a comprehensive environment that combines investment, capacity building, and hands-on guidance to help startups and high-potential businesses grow and compete.”

A Platform for National Dialogue and Policy Coordination

The event witnessed broad participation from high-level officials who highlighted the core challenges facing Iraq’s e-commerce sector, particularly around infrastructure, digital payments, and regulatory frameworks. They stressed the importance of developing a national roadmap through public-private cooperation.

The event was also attended by representatives of major companies such as Super Cell, leading banking institutions, and official delegations from the French and Dutch Embassies. Also present were notable tech influencers and government leaders, including Dr. Nawfal Abu Ragheef, President of the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CME).

A standout contribution came from Dr. Hassan Al-Khatib, Digital Transformation Advisor to the Prime Minister, who underscored the government’s active efforts to bridge the gap between young Iraqi entrepreneurs and local investors. He emphasized that digital empowerment and entrepreneurship are two pillars of Iraq’s long-term sustainable economic development strategy.

Dr. Wissam Mattout, CEO of Netaj, added:

“At Netaj, we are committed to empowering youth and businesses through practical tools and real investment. We don’t just fund — we build complete support systems that include training, mentorship, planning, and market access. We believe digital transformation starts with people.”

Strategic Partnerships to Empower Youth and the E-Commerce Sector

As part of the event, Netaj announced a series of strategic partnerships aimed at enabling thousands of Iraqi youth to enter the e-commerce space with the tools and support they need to succeed. Among the most notable collaborations is one with Haeiz, a leading digital retail platform that will support aspiring entrepreneurs by helping them build online stores, receive marketing and technical training, and access the market effectively.

“Nawat”: Capital + Capability = Sustainable Growth

The event also highlighted progress under Nawat, Iraq’s first Venture Studio, launched by Netaj earlier this year. Nawat currently supports over 40 startups across various sectors and is building a dedicated $2 million USD investment fund to accelerate their growth.

The Nawat model combines investment, capacity development, and operational infrastructure, giving Iraqi entrepreneurs a safe, professional environment to transform their ideas into scalable businesses.

About Netaj

Netaj is Iraq’s premier platform for building a fully integrated ecosystem for entrepreneurship, e-commerce, and innovation. Through investment programs, training, mentorship, and strategic partnerships, Netaj helps startups and SMEs grow and scale both locally and regionally — contributing to the development of a strong, resilient digital economy in Iraq.