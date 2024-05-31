Riyadh – Neo Space Group (NSG), a Public Investment Fund (PIF) global space services company, and Display Interactive (DI), a leading in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions provider, announced today the advanced Skywaves® satellite connectivity system for airlines, and SkyFly end user portal which will transform in-flight passenger experiences.

The introduction of Skywaves®, under the pioneering new partnership, will unlock a wide range of capabilities that will enable airlines to provide passengers with seamless connectivity and digital services during flights. Skywaves® is a tailored traffic management platform with the ability to intelligently switch traffic from one interoperable network to another through the latest cloud technology with the ability to connect to multi-orbit satellite capacity. The platform will create new levels of efficiency for the aviation industry and offer superior Service Level Agreements (SLAs) compared to current industry standards. In addition, the Skywaves® platform is also agnostic towards underlying satellite operations and fits neatly within the “Connectivity-as-a-Service” model, offering airlines a comprehensive and future-proof connectivity solution.

Moreover, the partnership will offer SkyFly, a state-of-the-art end user portal that will enable a range of services for passengers at the touch of a button during flights such as movie streaming, online shopping, and other digital services with seamless user experience. SkyFly will be flexible enough to increase the bandwidth based on specific demands during the flight while providing high levels of service to different passenger groups, as and when required.

Faisal Alsalloum, Managing Director of NSG: “This partnership with DI represents a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize inflight connectivity, Skywaves® empowers airlines with a flexible and scalable solution that enhances passenger experience while meeting the demands of today's digital era."

Tarek El Mitwalli, CEO of Display Interactive, added: "We are thrilled to partner with NSG to introduce Skywaves® to the aviation industry, with the ambition of a fiber-like throughput to aircraft. Our combined expertise and technological innovations will set a new standard for inflight connectivity, providing airlines with unparalleled capabilities and enhancing their competitiveness in the market.

Skywaves® and SkyFly will initially launch with leading airlines in Saudi Arabia, subject to obtaining the relevant licenses and approvals, and has plans for further expansion across the aviation sector. The partnership between NSG and DI represents a shared commitment to driving innovation and delivering next-generation connectivity solutions that meet the evolving needs of airlines and passengers worldwide.

About NSG

NEO SPACE GROUP (NSG) is a global space services company, a global operator based in Saudi Arabia offering a broad portfolio of communications services including satellite broadband capacity, earth observation and sensing, geospatial analysis, satellite navigation and IoT, and an active investor in space technology. NSG, a PIF company, is an essential enabler of the Vision 2030 goals for economic diversification, industrial development, innovation, and job creation. For more information visit www.neospacegroup.com

About DI

DI is a privately held, independent, French company, headquartered close to Paris. Since 2014, DI leverages its expertise in embedded software, Cloud architectures and passenger experience to successfully deliver and operate wireless IFEC solutions for major airlines in Europe and Middle-East. DI has developed a vision to enable airlines and air transportation operators to fully benefit from the digital world’s simplicity and scalability through innovation and agile mindset to the connectivity market. Skywaves® is a registered trademark of DI.