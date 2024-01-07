Muscat: The National Bank of Oman (NBO) is delighted to announce the official opening of its new branch in the Oman Automobile Association (OAA) in Muscat. The opening ceremony, witnessed the presence of Brigadier Jamal bin Said Al Taie, Director General of Financial Affairs of the Royal Oman Police and NBO’s Board Director, Abdullah Zahran Al Hinai, Chief Executive Officer of NBO, esteemed clients and NBO staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Atiq, General Manager and Chief Retail and Digital Banking Officer at National Bank of Oman said: “We are delighted to inaugurate this new branch, which further strengthens our partnership with the Oman Automobile Association. The branch, with its new look and seamless digital services, reflects our commitment to unlock opportunities for our customers by focusing on customer experience and digital transformation. The branch features a modern design that is in line with the bank's updated brand identity and located in the heart of the city for easy access.”

This newly inaugurated branch is just one of several that NBO plans to upgrade in the upcoming period. This is part of NBO’s initiative to provide digital banking services that meet the needs of all customers and expand the bank’s digital presence in Oman, in line with the country's digital transformation efforts.

The new branch introduces a 24/7 digital corner offering a variety of services. A multi-purpose service kiosk conveniently addresses customers' needs, including opening new accounts, issuing and renewing debit cards, handling cash and check deposits and withdrawals, processing bill payments, as well as an ATM and CDM.

Furthermore, the branch offers a dedicated Sadara Centre. This exclusive service, crafted for NBO's Priority Banking customers, offers personalized assistance and a host of premium banking services.

It is worth noting that NBO has a partnership with the Oman Automobile Association to further facilitate the bank’s services and digital solutions, while both entities will also cooperate in other initiatives benefiting customers and team members alike.

NBO offers a diverse range of digital banking solutions and services for both its corporate and retail customers, including NBO App and Corporare Internet Banking (CIB) platform. The Bank is steadfastly committed to continually improving its digital platforms, staying attuned to the evolving needs of its customers.

For more information about NBO’s extensive branch network and products, please access the website at www.nbo.om or contact the Call Centre at 24770000.