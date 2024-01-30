Aiming to raise awareness and actively participate in promoting financial culture and inclusion among different segments of society, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) pursues its endeavors in supporting the “Let’s Be Aware” banking awareness campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK), in collaboration with Kuwait Banking Association (KBA).

In this regard, NBK intensified its awareness campaigns by publishing educational materials and awareness content including video clips and SMS, as well as awareness tips on all its social media platforms and other digital channels, and reposting of CBK’s communications. This aims to increase awareness among all segments of society and familiarize them with the various fraud techniques, how to protect themselves from bank fraud, social media hacking, suspicious websites, imposters of official personalities or authorities, and other important topics.

NBK emphasized on disregarding suspicious e-mails, as phishing e-mails are usually sent from suspicious domains using the logos of well-known institutions such as banks, telecom companies, or big companies, so that the user cannot distinguish between real and suspicious e-mail.

Therefore, the bank advised customers to follow important tips when dealing with e-mails, including always making sure that the e-mail sender is from a legitimate organization, as well as checking the grammar and spelling in the e-mail, as many phishing e-mails are poorly written, and making sure to disregard those emails to avoid being a victim of fraud.

NBK also called for cautious dealing with links and not saving any confidential information such as: debit/credit card number or PIN on the mobile phone, as well as not to write down the PIN on the card or share it with any person, and the same also applies to the “OTP”. The bank also advised customers to log out of the mobile banking app or website immediately after the transaction is completed.

The bank also reaffirmed that it will not ask for personal information via e-mail, SMS or phone calls, warning customers not to respond to those messages representing fraudulent attempts to obtain their banking information to steal their money or data.

NBK harnesses its huge capabilities in communicating with customers as well as all its digital channels, which the most popular among all Kuwaiti banks, to support CBK’s endeavors to protect customers and the economy.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key supporter and partner in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives aiming to increase financial and banking awareness among different segments of society. As a leading financial institution in Kuwait, NBK frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness on all topics related to the banking sector, as well as various training courses for its employees to enhance their experience in the areas of combating fraud and financial crime.