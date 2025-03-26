Al Dakhil:

In line with its commitment to advancing digital banking, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is continuously enhancing its NBK Mobile Banking App by introducing innovative features and refining existing functionalities. These ongoing upgrades are aimed at delivering a seamless, secure, and comprehensive digital banking experience, empowering customers to effortlessly manage their accounts and conduct transactions—anytime, anywhere—without the need to visit a branch.

Driven by its commitment to offering cutting-edge services and products that align with the latest technological advancements while addressing customer needs and feedback, NBK has introduced the following new updates to its NBK Mobile Banking App:

NBK-Aura

The NBK Mobile Banking App now enables NBK Credit Card customers to seamlessly apply for the NBK-Aura World Mastercard Credit Card and NBK-Aura Platinum Mastercard Prepaid Card.

Through its exclusive partnership with Alshaya Group, NBK reinforces its leadership in delivering innovative and distinctive offerings with the launch of two new cards: the NBK-Aura World Mastercard Credit Card and NBK-Aura Platinum Mastercard Prepaid Card. These cards provide exceptional benefits, allowing customers to earn up to 8% in Aura points on purchases. Customers can then redeem their points through their Aura app account across 50+ leading brands spanning fashion, beauty, dining, and more, including H&M, Bath & Body Works, Foot Locker, Shake Shack, Raising Cane’s, Charlotte Tilbury, and Harvey Nichols.

Through the app, customers have the flexibility to choose how to redeem their Aura points, using them for purchases at participating outlets. These include a diverse selection of international brands managed and operated by Alshaya Group, offering a seamless and rewarding shopping experience.

Notice Account

NBK Offers attractive returns on the customers’ deposit with the option of partial withdrawal with NBK Notice Account. It allows customers to open a new savings account through the NBK Mobile Banking App with flexible withdrawal notice options of 35, 65, or 95 days. Additionally, customers can seamlessly transfer their earned interest to their preferred account, providing greater convenience and financial planning flexibility.

Update Personal Profile

The latest updates to the NBK Mobile Banking App introduce a refreshed, user-friendly interface, enhancing navigation and overall user experience. Customers can now personalize their profiles, update their personal information, and customize the app’s interface, including modifying their profile image, for a more seamless and intuitive banking journey.

NBK Smartwealth

As NBK recently launched the “NBK Wealth” brand, to become the largest wealth management entity locally and one of the largest regionally, the bank has refreshed that on NBK Mobile Banking App so it will be easier for customers to navigate between the products and services of “NBK Wealth” through the app and monitor their accounts and funds easily, in addition to changing the minimum subscription limit for investment funds and “Smartwealth” through the NBK Mobile Banking App, from $500 to $1,000.

Update Civil ID

NBK Mobile Banking users now will be able to receive notifications to update their Civil ID expiry date through NBK Mobile Banking app in Integration with PACI, where the details reflects immediately right after the update

WAMD Eidiya

NBK customers can now send cash via WAMD service allowing them to transfer money to up to five family members or friends instantly with just one banking transaction using the mobile number.

Additional Enhancements

As part of the latest NBK Mobile Banking App update, several key improvements have been introduced. These include users can now easily share their account details, re-arrange the display of cards in the dashboard so the customer can view each card types under its right category, add a personalized nickname to the debit cards, and other enhancements made on the existing services for a better user-friendly experience.

Commenting on the new services and enhancements to the NBK Mobile Banking App, Mr. Mohammad Al Dakhil, Head of Digital Banking Business at National Bank of Kuwait, stated: “As part of our ongoing commitment to digital transformation, we continuously enhance the NBK Mobile Banking App to provide a seamless and advanced banking experience. These updates reflect our digital leadership by offering innovative solutions that not only meet but exceed our customers’ expectations.”

“The continuous enhancements and new services introduced by NBK underscore our deep understanding of our customers’ evolving aspirations. The significant growth in banking transactions conducted through the NBK Mobile Banking App is a testament to the high level of customer satisfaction, particularly with the increasing reliance on self-service banking solutions,” he added.

He emphasized that NBK remains committed to introducing the latest services through the NBK Mobile Banking App, highlighting that the growing customer demand for the application has significantly boosted its adoption and active usage. This surge has further reinforced its position as the preferred solution for seamless and efficient everyday banking transactions.

The NBK Mobile Banking App offers customers the convenience of managing their finances effortlessly, anytime and anywhere. It enables a wide range of banking transactions, including opening new accounts, tracking account and credit card activity, checking NBK Miles and NBK Rewards Program points, settling credit card payments, and paying various electronic bills. Additionally, customers can locate NBK branches, ATMs, and cash deposit machines across Kuwait, update personal information, and access numerous other services.

The app is available for download on the App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei App Gallery.