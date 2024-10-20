Shaikha Al-Bahar will engage in key panel discussions addressing women's leadership in driving global economic growth and navigating competition with AI and FinTechs

The Bank is hosting a reception featuring senior officials to explore the latest developments in finance and banking while discussing potential collaboration opportunities in finance and investment

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is participating in the eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII 8th Edition) with a high-level delegation. The event will take place under the Royal Patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in Riyadh, from October 29 to 31.

NBK's role as a strategic partner in the conference aligns with this year's theme, "Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow." The focus of this edition is on developing new strategies to tackle global challenges, exploring Africa's role in the global economy, and developing women's leadership in both internal structures and practical investment initiatives.

The NBK delegation is headed by Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group CEO, and Mr. Zaid Al-Sager, Deputy Head of the International Banking Group, representing IBG. Joining them are Mr. Meshari Bin Salamah, Deputy General Manager and Head of International Corporate & Commercial Real Estate within the International Banking Group, as well as representatives from NBK’s international branches and subsidiaries. Additionally, Mr. Faisal Al Hamad, Chief Executive Officer of NBK Wealth, Mr. Malek Khalife, CEO - Global Private Banking &Switzerland, and Mr. Musaad Al-Sudairy, Board Member and CEO of NBK Wealth – Saudi Arabia, will be present, along with several senior executives from the bank.

During the conference, Deputy Group CEO Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar will engage in several key panel discussions alongside senior bankers from around the globe. These discussions will focus on critical topics such as women's leadership in driving global economic growth, as well as competition with AI and FinTechs. Furthermore, Mr. Faisal Al-Hamad, Group Chief Wealth Officer at NBK, will participate in a panel dedicated to the financial industry’s role in prioritizing social impact.

The Bank's delegation will hold a series of bilateral meetings with senior international officials at its pavilion during the conference. Alongside these discussions, the delegation will sign several agreements. Additionally, the Bank will host a reception bringing together officials, investors, and senior bankers to explore the latest developments in the financial and banking sectors and to discuss potential opportunities for collaboration in finance and investment.

The conference is anticipated to draw over 5,000 attendees and feature 500 speakers covering a wide range of contemporary topics. With more than 200 sessions planned, discussions will focus on economic stability, equitable development, climate change mitigation, as well as artificial intelligence, innovation, health, and geopolitical issues.

Discussions at the conference will be data-driven, ensuring that insights are rooted in facts and actionable strategies. Through its annual gathering, the Future Investment Initiative Institute aims to foster dialogue on how investment can serve as a catalyst for a prosperous and sustainable future, expanding the possibilities for what can be achieved for humanity.

The 8th Edition of the FII 2024 Conference aims to transcend limitations and unlock boundless opportunities for advancement. Discussions will center on transforming investment into a catalyst for a prosperous and sustainable future, inspiring attendees to think beyond traditional boundaries and explore investment opportunities that bridge current gaps with future potential.

NBK has recently entered into a strategic partnership with the Future Investment Initiative (FII), a global non-profit organization committed to fostering growth and innovation in investment both regionally and internationally, aimed at creating a positive impact on humanity.

NBK is dedicated to actively participating in international forums to remain abreast of the latest developments in the global economy, international development, and the global financial system. This commitment reflects the bank's strategic focus on understanding and adapting to the evolving landscape of global finance and economic trends.

About NBK:

Established in the heart of Kuwait City in 1952, National Bank of Kuwait stands as the cornerstone of the nation’s financial landscape. As the first shareholding company in Kuwait and the GCC, NBK has been a steadfast pioneer, establishing itself as the country’s longest-serving local bank. With over 70 years of unwavering commitment, NBK has evolved into Kuwait’s preeminent financial institution, extending its influence far beyond national borders to captivate regional and global markets. Through a successful digital transformation journey, NBK has seamlessly blended tradition with innovation, earning acclaim and trust among stakeholders. Today, the Bank boasts a network of more than 140 branches spread across 13 countries, spanning 4 continents.