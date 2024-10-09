As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the development of youth, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) proudly sponsors LOYAC’s “Kilma” program, which empowers young individuals with essential skills in public speaking, critical thinking, and leadership through debate. This strategic partnership with LOYAC reflects NBK's dedication to investing in the future of Kuwait by nurturing the next generation of leaders.

LOYAC’s “Kilma” program directly addresses these needs in today’s world, offering a unique 3-week experience for Arabic-speaking youth aged 13 to 17. The program runs from October 6th to October 24th, held at NBK Headquarters, and is designed to develop key skills and cultivate youth who are capable of critical thinking, evidence-based reasoning, and open-minded debate.

Joanne Al Abdul Jaleel, NBK Public Relations Manager, expressed NBK’s enthusiasm for supporting such a vital initiative, stating, “NBK’s sponsorship and participation in the Kilma program are part of our longstanding strategic partnership with LOYAC. We are deeply committed to empowering young people to achieve their potential and contribute positively to society.”

She continued, “The Kilma program is one of the initiatives that invest in youth, providing them with opportunities to refine their public speaking, critical thinking, and teamwork skills. We believe that investing in human capital is an investment in our collective future, and Kilma aligns with NBK’s broader vision to support the aspirations of the next generation.”

“By offering youth the chance to engage in such activities, NBK and LOYAC aim to prepare the next generation to face the challenges of an increasingly complex world with intelligence, empathy, and an open mind”, she added.

Throughout the course of the Kilma program, shy and reserved participants are given the platform to build self-confidence, interact with peers from diverse backgrounds, and broaden their perspectives. They are encouraged to engage in debates that foster rational discourse while embracing creativity and persuasion. Participants are challenged to construct well-researched arguments, present them confidently, and engage in meaningful debates on various topics. Through interactive workshops, creative exercises, and public speaking activities, participants not only enhance their debating skills but also strengthen their abilities in active listening and collaboration.

LOYAC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating programs that help youth develop professionally, enhance their personal growth, and find purpose through service to others.