Al-Dakhil: The service enables users to seamlessly join the NBK customer base and enjoy a superior, fully digital banking experience

Reinforcing its pioneering role in digital banking, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has introduced a fully digital account opening feature through its NBK Mobile Banking App — marking a first-of-its-kind service in Kuwait's banking sector.

The innovative service enables non-NBK customers to open any type of account through a seamless, fully digital process — anytime, anywhere — without the need to visit a branch. Users can simply fill in the application and electronically sign the agreement using “Kuwait Mobile ID” digital verification system via the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) takes few minutes, so customers can enjoy the offerings of exceptional banking

Following the verification process, users create their login credentials and gain instant access to NBK Mobile Banking, where they can deposit funds into their new account through K-Net and manage all banking transactions with ease, speed, and security.

Commenting on the new service, Mr. Mohammad Al-Dakhil, AVP - Digital Business at NBK, said: “This launch underscores NBK’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital banking services that enable customers to enjoy a faster, easier, and more integrated banking experience.”

He added that the new account opening feature opens the door for non-NBK customers to join the NBK family effortlessly and benefit from a wide range of innovative products and services. The rollout is part of NBK’s ongoing efforts to enhance and expand its mobile banking capabilities by introducing new features and optimizing existing ones.

Through the NBK Mobile Banking App, customers can perform a variety of banking transactions, including opening new accounts, reviewing account and card activity, checking NBK Miles and NBK Rewards Points, make credit card payments and settle e-bills, updating personal information, and locating NBK branches, ATMs, and CDMs across Kuwait — all in a secure digital environment.

The NBK Mobile Banking App is available for download via the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Huawei App Gallery.​​​