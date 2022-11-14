Al-Fulaij: Education is the only way for the progress of nations, and we firmly believe in the necessity of concerted efforts to develop it

NBK has a rich record of active participation in supporting the government’s efforts and community development

NBK is committed to supporting national initiatives for development of education and raising financial literacy among all segments of society

Al-Maqseed: “Bankee” is an innovative initiative giving students the opportunity to participate in a practical program that helps in shaping their character

Caring for the school environment makes the school more attractive for students, and integrates with the educational material

Al-Hammad: The initiative helps integrate the values promoted by Nazaha in the applied educational activities offered in the program

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, and Kuwait Anticorruption Authority (Nazaha), launched the “Bankee” program in selected schools in Kuwait. The program aims to increase financial literacy among school students by introducing them to financial culture in a practical and engaging experiential manner.

“Bankee” is the first program of its kind introduced by NBK for the society, as part of the endeavors to promote financial inclusion, especially among students in schools, in order to ensure increasing and sustaining financial literacy among the members of society in the future.

The program aims to familiarize students with basic financial terminology and practice like earning, spending and saving money, as well as financial responsibilities while adhering to integrity and values. This is done through simulating real-word economy in the classroom using applied learning and gamification techniques.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Salah Al-Fulaij, CEO of National Bank of Kuwait –Kuwait said: “Education is the cornerstone and the only way for the progress of nations. We firmly believe in the necessity of concerted efforts to achieve that goal, as the responsibility is not limited to the government only, but extends to the entire community, including the family, private sector, and civil society organizations.”

“The Bankee program, which was devised by NBK for the students in Kuwait, represents the collaborative efforts of different players in society. It reflects the highly advanced techniques of modern education based on interaction and simulation, and focusing on developing behavior and practices as well as enriching knowledge,” he added.

Al-Fulaij noted that NBK has a rich record of active participation in supporting the government’s efforts and community development, as well as its huge social investments in all fields, especially education. Over those years, NBK has been demonstrating a role model of the private sector’s contribution in supporting development efforts and raising community awareness and participation.

Al-Fulaij concluded by emphasizing NBK is committed to supporting all national initiatives for development of education and exerting endeavors to achieve financial inclusion and spread financial literacy among all segments of society.

On his part, Mr. Faisal Al-Maqseed, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Development at the Ministry of Education said: “I would like to thank NBK and all participants in the innovative “Bankee” program, which aims to improve the educational environment for students by providing them with the opportunity to participate in a practical program that helps in shaping their character.”

Al-Maqseed added: “Caring for the school environment and applied educational activities helps make the school more attractive for students, and integrates with the educational material.”

“We hope that this program will contribute to providing various practical activities and succeed in broadening the knowledge of students,” he concluded.

From her side, Eng. Abrar Al- Hammad, Assistant Secretary-General of the Prevention Sector in Nazaha, commented on the initiative saying: “Instilling the values and concepts of integrity and transparency in the educational system is one of the key preventive tools in prevention of corruption.”

She emphasized that promoting and raising awareness about human values and protection of society serves in achieving the goals of Nazaha, including protecting public money.

Al-Hammad concluded by stating that the “Bankee” initiative was developed to simulate values through financial literacy and the applied educational activities offered by the program.

NBK was founded with the mission of providing financial services and creating positive impact in the State of Kuwait and the community. For decades, NBK has contributed through substantial community investments in healthcare, education, and youth.

NBK harnesses its dedicated efforts and capabilities to create fruitful cooperation with all government institutions and civil society towards the development of society and human resources. This comes in line with the bank’s belief that people represent the key pillar for achieving growth and prosperity, especially in the field of education, which the bank provides all sorts of support to develop it.

-Ends-