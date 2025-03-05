NBK firmly believe that awareness is the first line of defense against fraud

The bank is committed to supporting strategic initiatives that drive economic and social development

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) held a panel discussion at Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) headquarters to promote banking awareness, enhance financial literacy among employees, and highlight the latest fraud tactics. The session focused on preventive measures and essential steps to safeguard against financial fraud, reinforcing NBK’s commitment to fostering a more informed and secure banking environment.

This initiative reflects NBK’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with oil sector institutions and working collectively to combat fraud and cybercrime. It also underscores the bank’s support for the Central Bank of Kuwait’s "Let’s Be Aware" campaign—launched in partnership with Kuwaiti banks and Kuwait Banking Association —which stands as the largest financial awareness initiative of its kind in the region.

These visits exemplify NBK’s ongoing commitment to promoting financial literacy across society. The "Let’s Be Aware" campaign extends beyond fraud awareness, encompassing crucial topics such as maximizing the benefits of banking services and products, fostering a culture of savings and investment, and addressing other key financial issues.

Leveraging its long-standing and distinguished relationships with oil sector institutions, National Bank of Kuwait remains committed to fostering financial awareness and security. As part of this effort, the bank actively organizes visits, awareness sessions, and discussions designed to equip employees with a deeper understanding of fraud risks and the evolving tactics used by fraudsters to execute their schemes. As digital advancements and AI-powered banking services become more prevalent, the majority of transactions are now conducted via smartphones. This makes financial awareness more critical than ever, enabling individuals to make informed and secure financial decisions in an increasingly digital landscape.”

NBK firmly believes that awareness is the strongest defense against fraud and remains committed to amplifying its educational content across social media platforms to safeguard customers' interests, strengthen their trust, and ensure a secure banking environment. With the rapid advancements in technology and artificial intelligence, financial fraud tactics have become more sophisticated, making proactive awareness and vigilance more essential than ever.

NBK emphasized the importance of staying vigilant against evolving fraud tactics to stay ahead of emerging threats The bank urged customers to remain vigilant and leverage the advice and guidance it provides across all its digital platforms to safeguard their financial security. It was further explained that fraudsters are increasingly leveraging advanced artificial intelligence technologies to ensnare unsuspecting victims. In response, the bank remains committed to monitoring these sophisticated and deceptive methods, issuing timely public alerts, and outlining clear, actionable steps to minimize the risk of falling prey to fraudulent activities.

NBK remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting pivotal and strategic initiatives that serve the national economy and society. At the core of its strategy lies a strong emphasis on combating fraud and empowering customers through financial education, reinforcing trust and security in the banking sector.

NBK leverages its extensive capabilities, including its industry-leading digital platforms with the largest following among Kuwaiti banks, to maximize the reach and impact of the "Let’s Be Aware" banking awareness campaign, ensuring its objectives resonate with the widest possible audience.

As a leading financial institution in the region, NBK actively organizes a wide range of events to educate the community on key banking sector issues. The bank also conducts specialized training programs to enhance its employees' expertise in combating fraud and financial crimes while leveraging its digital channels and social media platforms to raise awareness about cybercrime risks and fraud prevention.