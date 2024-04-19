Al-Rushaid: We always seek to strengthen our presence on social media and introduce innovative interactive presentations

NBK provided thousands of iftar meals, dates and water through volunteers from various branches

The bank implemented sustainable practices with Omniya to collect and recycle plastic water bottles from 280 mosques

We organized competitions to boost follower participation, with total engagement exceeding half a million

The bank continued to raise customers’ awareness about fraud schemes and protection tips through its social media accounts

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK)’s social media platforms have succeeded in playing a powerful role in increasing interaction of a wide segment of the public in Kuwait with the bank’s distinguished Ramadan calendar aiming to strengthen its relationship with society. The bank utilized its social media accounts to showcase its various activities and volunteering initiatives during Ramadan, as part of its annual philanthropic program, “Do Good Deeds in Ramadan”, embodying its CSR commitment and dedication to deliver its deeply rooted mission of serving the society.

Throughout Ramadan, NBK provided active coverage of the different events, activities and initiatives implemented through the month on all its social media platforms.

Iftar meals, dates and water

These initiatives included providing Iftar meals, dates and water, as volunteers from NBK employees made extensive field trips to distribute thousands of breakfast meals in many areas of Kuwait during Ramadan, in addition to visiting many entities to share breakfast meals with their employees. Like every year, volunteers from different NBK branches distributed dates and water before Iftar time at different areas in Kuwait, to reduce traffic accidents that may occur due to overspeeding to get to their destination by the Iftar time.

Promoting sustainability

Following its annual practice, NBK organized a campaign to promote sustainable practices in collaboration with “Omniya” initiative to collect plastic water bottles from 280 mosques in Kuwait for recycling, thus saving space in landfills. This helps reduce the negative effects of this waste on the environment and health, as the biodegradation of plastic is a slow, long process that may take hundreds of years.

Unique content and duaa videos

During Ramadan, NBK also generated unique content with celebrities and influencers to leverage TikTok and Instagram to reach a larger audience.

The bank also shared duaa videos in a fast-paced, visually captivating manner designed by Kuwaiti photographer Faisal Al-Karam that resonated well on social media.

Competitions and prizes

During Ramadan, NBK utilized social media engagement to host competitions aimed at boosting follower participation, ultimately increasing engagement and potential customer loyalty during the holy month.

The total engagement in these competitions exceeded half a million, with cash prizes ranging from KD 50 to KD 250.

Ranking first in promoting banking awareness

Throughout Ramadan, NBK implemented various fraud prevention measures to keep customers’ accounts and money safe, such as raising awareness about common scams and providing tips for online and offline security.

NBK covered various topics in terms of fraud protection for customers, including secure online banking practices, how to detect phishing emails and scams, the importance of safeguarding personal information, and how to report any suspicious activity. The bank also provided tips on how to keep account information and financial details safe to prevent fraud and identity theft. It also hosted Q&A initiatives to test customer/non-customer knowledge on fraud related situations.

Additionally, recognizing its efforts to promote the “Let’s Be Aware” banking awareness Campaign launched by Central Bank of Kuwait in KBA and local banks, NBK ranked first among all banks in Kuwait, further demonstrating its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of customers’ financial transactions.

Overall, NBK is committed to educating and equipping customers with the necessary tools to stay protected against potential fraud threats, especially in a busy time such as Ramadan.

Innovative interactive presentations

Commenting on the activities and initiatives covered on social media platforms during Ramadan, Abdul-Mohsen Al-Rushaid, AGM, Head of Digital Communications at National Bank of Kuwait said, “NBK always seeks to strengthen its presence on social media during different occasions and seasons all year round by introducing innovative interactive presentations, and covering all events organized by the bank to reach the largest audience.”

“Our social media provide a large platform to interact with customers, including updating them with the latest offers, responding to their inquiries, and fulfilling their needs, while providing them with the latest news and developments related to the bank and its business on a regular basis,” he noted.

It is worth mentioning that by the end of 2023, NBK continued to lead the social media scene among all banks in Kuwait, whether in terms of the number of followers, interaction and engagement across all platforms.

By the end of last year, the total number of followers of NBK’s social media accounts exceeded 2.2 million, whereas it received 3.2 million interactions and increased the number of followers by 160,000 on all platforms including Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.