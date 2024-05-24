Dubai: In an association aimed at highlighting Uzbekistan as the ultimate family destination, the “National PR Centre” of Uzbekistan and musafir.com have joined forces to embark on a series of promotional activities. This partnership seeks to showcase the rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality that Uzbekistan has to offer to visitors from The United Arab Emirates.

Under this strategic alliance, the National PR Centre of Uzbekistan and musafir.com will work hand in hand to curate unique and enriching experiences for families, tailored to cater to a diverse range of interests and preferences. From historical wonders to gastronomic delights, Uzbekistan offers a tapestry of experiences waiting to be explored by families seeking unforgettable adventures.

musafir.com have curated a range of all-inclusive packages for Uzbekistan, including flights, top-rated hotels, airport transfers, breakfast, visa assistance, and much more for the upcoming Eid-al- Adha and summer holidays. These packages allow travelers to explore Uzbekistan with ease and convenience, helping them create unforgettable memories.

In addition to various digital and social activations, an on-ground mall promotional activity has been organized. This includes an exciting scratch-and-win promotion at Mega Mall, Sharjah. Running from 15 May to 30 June, the campaign encourages shoppers to spend AED 200 or more at any of the participating stores to receive a scratch card. Participants stand a chance to win exclusive prizes that celebrate the essence of Uzbekistan. Moreover, all shoppers will automatically be entered into a raffle draw for the grand prize – an all-expenses-paid trip to Uzbekistan, sponsored by musafir.com

Through this initiative, Mega Mall Sharjah and musafir.com aim to provide an exciting shopping experience while highlighting Uzbekistan as a must-visit destination for families.

"We are thrilled to partner with musafir.com to promote Uzbekistan as a must-visit destination for families," said Miradilova Nigora, Head of the Department Foreign Projects, representing the “National PR Centre” of Uzbekistan. "This strategic partnership will not only introduce travelers to the wonders of our country but also provide them with the opportunity to experience our rich culture and heritage firsthand."

"We at musafir.com are thrilled to be a part of this collaboration with the National PR Centre of Uzbekistan," remarked Raheesh Babu, COO of musafir.com. "Through this partnership, we aim to showcase Uzbekistan's beauty and hospitality, inviting travelers to explore this hidden gem of Central Asia with us."

To book a trip to explore the natural wonders of Uzbekistan, check out some exciting holiday packages available for travelers from the UAE with musafir.com :

For more information on the mall activity taking place until June 30, 2024 at Mega Mall, Sharjah visit www.Megamall.ae.