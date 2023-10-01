Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Marine Dredging Group (NMDC Group), today announced its participation at ADIPEC 2023, the world’s largest energy exhibition and conference taking place from 2 - 5 October 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During its participation in the event, NMDC Group will showcase its pioneering efforts to lead the global offshore and marine industry towards sustainability amid intensifying pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Company will also discuss potential strategic collaboration with governments, policymakers and the private sector to contribute to achieving decarbonization targets across the industry value chain.

As a key sponsor of ADIPEC 2023, the NMDC Group will engage with key stakeholders from various industries to connect and tackle some of the most pressing energy issues, advance decarbonization, and future-proof our energy system. Furthermore, participation at ADIPEC 2023 will enable the NMDC Group to strengthen existing business partnerships and form new models of cross-sector collaboration that will not only unlock, create and maximize value across industries, but also drive sustainable future business growth.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Chief Executive Officer of the National Marine Dredging Group, said: “Our commitment to fostering a sustainable energy future is solid. The challenges before us are significant, but with innovation, strategic partnerships, and a focus on sustainable practices, we believe the energy sector can thrive in a decarbonized world. NMDC Group stands at the forefront of this mission, and we look forward to steering the dialogue at ADIPEC 2023”.

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of The National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), said: “ADIPEC is an ideal opportunity to highlight our efforts in implementing the best international practices and applying innovative solutions across the Group’s projects while supporting the energy sector and promoting its sustainable growth.”

Al Dhaheri added that ADIPEC 2023 is gaining a prominent position regionally and globally and provides an ideal platform to discuss various cooperation opportunities and exchange insights and experiences, to advance the energy sector and accelerate the pace of reducing carbon emissions. NPCC looks forward to cooperating closely with players in the energy sector during the exhibition, to consolidate the company’s role as a major contributor in developing various types of energy projects and ensuring a more developed and prosperous future.

With a comprehensive conference and exhibition program, the agenda of ADIPEC 2023 conference will provide valuable strategic and technical insights. Hosting over 1,600 ministers, global policymakers and energy CEOs, and welcoming more than 15,000 delegates, the event will offer a dynamic platform for discussing the key trends shaping the future of energy. This will enable participants to deepen their engagement and explore new opportunities to build a cleaner and more secure energy future.

Taking place shortly before COP28, ADIPEC 2023 will serve as crucial bridge connecting policy, people, technology and capital needed to accelerate the next phase of the energy transition. By bringing together a diverse array of stakeholders in a collaborative forum, the event will catalyze collective action to expedite decarbonization and future-proofing of the world’s energy ecosystem.

About NMDC (The Group)

National Marine Dredging Company (The Group), the UAE’s leading contractor in the field of engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging in the Middle East spanning vital sectors, creating solutions that meet the challenges of the future in the energy EPC sector. Under its umbrella, the group owns and operates NMDC, NPCC, and EEMDC.

NMDC is a leading contractor in the field of dredging and marine civil construction, delivering a range of services including the construction of port infrastructure, land reclamation, coastal defense, and deepening and maintenance of waterways. NMDC owns and operates a modern fleet of dredgers supported by a wide range of auxiliary equipment including tugs, workboats, barges, and survey vessels.