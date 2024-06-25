Muscat: Recognizing the success of its exceptional brand transformation and strategic redesign, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, was recently honoured with the award for ‘Best Brand Evolution’ at the prestigious Transform Awards Middle East and Africa 2024. Held at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, the ceremony witnessed the attendance of industry luminaries from the region, C-suite executives and distinguished ministerial dignitaries. Receiving the award on behalf of the company were Her Highness Sayyida Wisam Jaifar Al Said, AGM - Marketing, Corporate Communication, Events and ESG, and Marwa Al Siyabi, Marketing Supervisor at National Finance.

The Transform Awards MEA 2024 is the region’s premier event dedicated to celebrating the transformative power of brand strategy and design. The ceremony marks the success of rebranding, repositioning and brand development endeavours across the region, highlighting their continuous strive for improvement and operational enhancement.

First unveiled in early 2023, National Finance’s brand transformation exemplifies the company’s commitment to excellence and growth, blending the company’s 36-year history, expertise and trusted reputation with a fresh identity. Alongside, the new strategic business direction showcased the company’s renewed dedication to customer-centricity and organizational transformation to ensure employee satisfaction.

Commenting on this accomplishment, Mr. Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer, National Finance, said, “At National Finance, we are truly humbled by this honour. Receiving recognition on the distinguished regional platform that is the Transform Awards MEA, is a testament to the company’s vision to revamp all facets of its approach, from a refreshed identity to service portfolio, to enhancements in the work culture, and employee engagement and growth opportunities. This achievement is a collective win for the National Finance team, as it is through the hard work and dedication of our talented staff that we have been able to scale new heights.”

National Finance’s receipt of this prestigious award is another milestone in its illustrious journey, underscoring the company’s forward-thinking approach, and dedication to being a trusted Partner for Growth for all. With its refreshed brand identity, the company has set a benchmark for excellence in brand strategy and design, while reinvigorating its aim to provide exceptional services and experiences, characterized by its fast, easy, and flexible promise, to its valued customers.