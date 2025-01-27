Muscat: Demonstrating its dedication to being a trusted Partner for Growth, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, participated in the prestigious Second Finance and Insurance Forum – Partnership & Integration, hosted by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), Al Batinah North Governorate branch. The event was held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Muhammed bin Salim Al Said, with the esteemed presence of His Excellency Shaikh Faisal Abdullah Al Rowas, Chairman of the OCCI Board of Directors, alongside other prominent dignitaries, C-suite executives, and industry experts.

Centered on the themes of Partnership and Integration, the forum provided a dynamic platform for in-depth discussions focused on the power of collaboration across sectors to drive business growth, foster innovation, and elevate the quality of products and services. The event underscored the critical role financial institutions play in supporting the sustainable development of startups, SMEs, and large corporations. Moreover, the discussions provided valuable perspectives on how the finance and insurance sectors can enhance their customer-centric offerings by adapting to evolving needs and expectations.

National Finance’s participation in the event further solidified its commitment to understanding its clientele's evolving needs and adapting to market changes. This enables the company to offer finance solutions that are meticulously tailored to support businesses at every stage of their journey.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Mr. Tariq Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, stated, "We are immensely proud to participate in the Second Finance and Insurance Forum, an invaluable initiative by OCCI that fosters dialogue and collaboration within the finance and insurance sectors. The insightful discussions, and sessions provide a wealth of knowledge on supporting startups, and leveraging digital advancements and FinTech to enhance product offerings and improve customer experiences. At National Finance, we strongly believe that building robust partnerships is key to driving innovation and ensuring sustainable growth, ultimately paving the way for a prosperous future for Oman."

National Finance’s engaging kiosk at the forum highlighted its extensive range of finance solutions, carefully crafted to address the specific needs of businesses, regardless of their size. Attendees had the opportunity to meet with knowledgeable staff, who provided strategic consultations, answered queries, and offered expert insight into National Finance’s comprehensive suite of SME and Corporate Finance offerings.

With a legacy spanning nearly four decades, National Finance has established itself as a trusted partner for entrepreneurs and corporates across Oman. Its participation in OCCI’s Second Finance and Insurance Forum is a testament to the company’s steadfast commitment to supporting the sustainable growth of businesses, further strengthening its position in the finance sector.