Mubasher: The US homeowners are witnessing a surge in insurance premiums, which is currently the highest among surveyed nations, driven by rising rebuild costs compound financial pressure, according to a recent paper by GlobalData.

The recent tariffs by US President Donald Trump that are imposed on imported construction materials, namely from China, threaten to further inflate costs, prompting insurers to reassess pricing strategies.

With affordability and coverage adequacy at risk, the industry faces a critical juncture demanding innovation and resilience in navigating regulatory and economic headwinds.

The recent tariffs sent shockwaves worldwide, with all countries being on the receiving end of a 10% baseline tariff to imports, with China hit with a 34% tariff to add to the 20% announced in March 2025, taking its new total to 54%.

Mexico and Canada are exempt from this round of tariffs but still face a 25% tariff on non-USMCA goods including steel and aluminum, making rebuild costs more expensive and contributing to rising insurance premiums.

Meanwhile, the tariffs on China will be particularly impactful given it is a source of various raw materials and components. The US relies heavily on Canada, Mexico, and China for key construction materials such as lumber and steel.

Associate Insurance Analyst at GlobalData, Sahil Haider, said: “Increasing repair expenses will compel insurers to revise their pricing strategies, leading many consumers to experience additional hikes in their premiums.”

Haider noted: “To support consumers during these uncertain times, insurers can offer policies that adjust to the price of materials to ensure policyholders have suitable coverage.”

The ripple effect of higher tariffs will be felt across the entire home insurance ecosystem. Homeowners, insurers, and property developers will all need to adapt to escalating expenses.

Haider concluded: “For insurers, maintaining customer loyalty in a competitive landscape will necessitate the development of innovative pricing strategies and cost-effective solutions to alleviate the financial burdens resulting from these policy adjustments.”

It is worth noting that GlobalData’s 2024 Emerging Trends Insurance Consumer Survey highlights the existing burden on US consumers, with 55.8% pay over $1,000 annually for home insurance, compared to just 14.6% of UK consumers paying over GBP 750 that is equivalent to approximately $986. With US premiums already outpacing those in other surveyed countries, the tariff-induced rise in construction costs is poised to widen this gap.

