In a moment of great pride for National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, two teams of talented staff members have garnered remarkable success in Ooredoo Oman’s prestigious Springboard program. This pioneering initiative, designed to empower women across the nation while nurturing creativity and innovation, recognized the exceptional projects Zeela and Oman GIG. The teams behind these initiatives were honoured at a graduation ceremony held under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Sayyid Salem bin Musalim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Labour for Human Resource Development. These achievements reflect the dedication, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of National Finance’s employees.

The four-month-long competition saw the participation of 250 individuals, showcasing over 25 projects from various governorates across the nation. Among the standout entries was Zeela, an innovative sustainability initiative developed by National Finance's talented team. Aiming to reduce waste and mitigate the health risks posed by inefficient waste collection and treatment, Zeela introduced a smart, solar-powered device that transforms organic waste into valuable resources for farms. The project’s approach garnered acclaim, securing 1st place for its concept and winning 3rd place based on YouTube views. Zeela's recognition highlights its potential to address critical environmental challenges while offering a scalable solution that benefits both the community and the ecosystem.

Another notable initiative from National Finance’s team was Oman GIG, the country’s first platform designed to empower individuals by simplifying the search for flexible work opportunities while offering a secure payment system. Oman GIG earned 2nd place based on YouTube views.

Expressing pride in these accomplishments, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance commented, “We are incredibly proud of the ingenuity and creativity demonstrated by our staff members, the brilliant minds behind Zeela and Oman GIG. It has been inspiring to witness their dedication to developing business concepts that are not only groundbreaking in their own right, but also have the power to make a meaningful, positive impact on our communities. At National Finance, we are committed to fostering a culture that celebrates innovation, values diverse talents, and continuously empowers our employees to push the boundaries of excellence. These achievements are a testament to their hard work and passion, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth and success.”

At the heart of National Finance's operational ethos is a steadfast commitment to developing local talent and empowering employees to achieve both personal growth and professional advancement. Through a robust framework of continuous training, skill-building initiatives, and fostering an environment where creativity thrives, the company encourages its staff to engage in industry-wide competitions and participate in forums and seminars that enhance local capabilities. By offering these opportunities, National Finance not only nurtures individual potential but also sets the benchmark for a healthy, supportive work culture, one that inspires other organizations across the nation to adopt similar practices.