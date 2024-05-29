The expansion comes amidst a period of notable achievements for National Bonds, underscoring the company's growth and success in the savings and investment sector

Dubai, UAE - National Bonds, a leading Sharia-compliant savings and investment company in the UAE, proudly announces the opening of its newest branch in Al Ain Mall. This strategic expansion comes in response to the increasing demand from customers in Al Ain, where National Bonds experienced a significant growth of 153% in savings and investments from Al Ain customers during the first 5 months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

The inauguration of the new branch marks a significant milestone in National Bonds' commitment to enhancing customer experience and extending its services beyond its current geographic scope. Notably, the company also welcomed a 53% increase in new customers in the same period, indicative of the growing trust and interest in National Bonds' savings programs.

“National Bonds' expansion into Al Ain is a strategic move that underscores our commitment to supporting the UAE's vision for financial literacy and inclusive economic growth.” Rehab Lootah, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, stated, “By expanding the scope of our services to reach Al Ain, the fourth largest area in terms of population in the UAE[i], we are aligning with government initiatives aimed at empowering communities with accessible and rewarding financial solutions. This expansion reflects the success of National Bonds and our dedication to directly serving the diverse needs of UAE nationals and residents, fostering their financial security and prosperity.”

National Bonds offers a comprehensive range of savings and investment solutions designed to empower citizens and residents across the UAE to make informed financial decisions tailored to their needs. From emergency savings to retirement planning and wealth accumulation, the company provides diverse options, complemented by its AED 35.5 million Reward Program designed to instil a savings culture.

The opening of the Al Ain Mall branch coincides with a period of significant achievements for National Bonds, including notable growth in its investment portfolio, which crossed AED 14 billion (US$3.8 billion) as of December 2023. The branch is the newest addition to the company’s branches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah along with its headquarters in Dubai.

National Bonds is also accessible through a network of eight exchange partners, including Al Ansari Exchange, LuLu Exchange, Alfardan Exchange, Wall Street Exchange, Orient Exchange, Al Rostamani, MBM, and Redha Al Ansari Exchange. Additionally, customers can conveniently access National Bonds' services online via the National Bonds mobile application or through the website.

About National Bonds Corporation Sole Proprietorship PSC

National Bonds Corporation is a Sharia-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, established in 2006. It is licensed and supervised by the Securities and Commodities Authority and is audited by the Dubai Government Audit Department, Sharia Supervisory Board as well as reputable International external auditors. The company provides UAE nationals, UAE residents, and non-residents with an opportunity to build and fortify their savings safety net, as well as invest in programs that offer competitive returns with lower risk. Its goal is to encourage disciplined savings habits for people across the 7 Emirates, in line with the UAE Government's Vision for a financially secure and sustainable future. National Bonds offers an exciting AED 35.5 Million Rewards Program to all savers, with monthly and quarterly prizes ranging from AED 1 million to various luxury cars. www.nationalbonds.ae

