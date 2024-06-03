The six-module program is designed to instil financial literacy in students, covering key concepts such as money management to comprehensive financial planning and Takaful insurance protection plans

Dubai, UAE – National Bonds, the UAE's leading sharia-compliant savings and investment company in partnership with Knowledge Fund Establishment, announced the official rollout of "The Young Investor" program. This innovative program, introduced earlier in February this year, marks the Middle East's first-ever initiative aimed at fostering financial literacy from an early age.

The inaugural workshop, hosted at Knowledge Fund Establishment, featured representatives from National Bonds and Knowledge Fund, alongside teachers and principals from participating schools. This marked the beginning of phase one of the program, slated for implementation across three branches of "Dubai Schools" under Taaleem's purview.

Tailored for students in grades 5 and 6, the program comprises six modules covering essential financial concepts, from money management to comprehensive financial planning, including payment methods, loans and debts, savings and investments, and Takaful insurance protection plans.

Rehab Lootah, Deputy Group CEO of National Bonds, underscored the program's significance, noting, "Our collaboration with Knowledge Fund Establishment marks a significant stride in advancing financial literacy among the youth, aligning seamlessly with the government's vision for educational excellence in Dubai. The rollout of 'The Young Investor' program in three schools signifies our commitment to equipping students with essential financial skills from an early age to support them to become the future entrepreneurs. As we expand to more schools in the future, we remain dedicated to empowering the next generation with the knowledge needed for informed financial decision-making. The recent workshop kick-off was instrumental in gathering feedback and ensuring a successful rollout of the program, further reinforcing our commitment to pioneer financial literacy in the region."

Ohood Al Ichlah, Director of Strategic planning and educational initiatives Department at the Knowledge Fund Establishment said: “We are excited to start the first phase of the 'Young Investor' program in Dubai schools. The kick-off workshop, attended by all our partners, is important to ensure an effective launch of the program planned for the upcoming academic year. We are committed to equip our students with the essential skills and knowledge for a successful future. Through our partnership with the National Bonds Corporation, we aim to develop our student’s financial literacy skills from an early age."

Rebecca Gray, Chief Education Officer at Taaleem said: "We are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of ‘The Young Investor’ program, a pioneering initiative by National Bonds in collaboration with the Knowledge Fund Establishment, aimed at nurturing financial literacy among young minds across the Middle East. As part of the Dubai Schools, this comprehensive program will span from the younger grades to our graduating classes, utilizing age-appropriate materials to provide a deep and impactful learning experience. By integrating essential financial skills early on, we aim to empower the next generation with the knowledge and tools needed for informed financial decisions, preparing them for future financial challenges.”

The launch event heralded phase one of the project, with plans for expansion and broader impact in subsequent phases. In the upcoming phase, National Bonds and Knowledge Fund Establishment aim to extend "The Young Investor" program to additional schools across the UAE, reaching a wider audience and nurturing a culture of financial responsibility and independence in the region from an early age.

About National Bonds Corporation Sole Proprietorship PSC

National Bonds Corporation is a Sharia-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, established in 2006. It is licensed and supervised by the Securities and Commodities Authority and is audited by the Dubai Government Audit Department, Sharia Supervisory Board as well as reputable International external auditors. The company provides UAE nationals, UAE residents, and non-residents with an opportunity to build and fortify their savings safety net, as well as invest in programs that offer competitive returns with lower risk. Its goal is to encourage disciplined savings habits for people across the 7 Emirates, in line with the UAE Government's Vision for a financially secure and sustainable future. National Bonds offers an exciting AED 35.5 Million Rewards Program to all savers, with monthly and quarterly prizes ranging from AED 1 million to various luxury cars. www.nationalbonds.ae

About Knowledge Fund Establishment KFE

The Knowledge Fund Establishment was established in February 2007 under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Its aim was to enhance the efficiency of the education sector and establish a sustainable investment infrastructure to support the sector's development in the Emirate of Dubai. The fund's objectives include utilizing investment returns to ensure the provision of financial resources for financing and sponsoring the implementation of future educational initiatives and projects in Dubai. The Knowledge Fund Establishment operates within its strategy to ensure the provision of supportive services to overcome any obstacles for investors interested in leasing land to establish educational projects. It provides long-term contracts through a special mechanism that meets their needs and aspirations.

The establishment manages a large number of assets and real estate lands owned by the Dubai government and designated for educational use. Additionally, it has created an effective investment portfolio to be used in financing educational initiatives in the long term. The establishment also acts as a continuous link between the public and private sectors to provide a suitable environment for investors, helping them convey their requirements to the relevant authorities. This contributes to making Dubai a leading center in knowledge investment.

https://kf.gov.ae