1.73% of 7,800 applicants were selected, with a strong presence of Emiratis

Orientation week runs from August 19 to August 23 at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Academy for Childhood Development, a part of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, has officially welcomed its second cohort into the accredited Professional Diploma in Childhood Development program. This marks a milestone in the academy’s mission to nurture qualified professionals capable of advancing childhood development and improving outcomes for children and families across Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

The accredited Professional Diploma program, now in its second year, saw a substantial response with 7,800 applications. Following a thorough selection process that involved interviews and assessments to ensure high-quality candidates, 1.73% were admitted, compared to 2.38% of 4,200 applicants last year. The new cohort is marked by its diversity and academic qualifications, encompassing doctorate, master’s, bachelor’s degrees, and high school diplomas. Representing 11 different nationalities, the group notably includes a significant number of Emiratis.

“We are thrilled by the outstanding response to join the Academy. This underscores our successful efforts in fostering community engagement and advancing childhood development within just one year of the academy’s launch,” said Dr. Hessa Ali AlKaabi, Chief of the Academy Team. “As we continue to nurture the sector with the talented graduates from our inaugural cohort, we are excited to welcome this new group of dedicated individuals. We are committed to equipping them with the necessary resources and support to excel and make a significant impact on the future of childhood development in the UAE.”

The new intake will follow the path of the first cohort who wrapped up the 12-month initial phase and is now entering a six-month period of hands-on experience starting this September. This training opportunities will take place at the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), the Family Care Authority (FCA), and public nurseries under the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). As they embark on their professional journey in childhood development, these graduates set a benchmark for the new students, reflecting the academy’s high expectations and offering valuable insights from their own experience.

The 18-month accredited Professional Diploma provides a comprehensive and specialized education in childcare and development, tailored to community needs with a strong focus on national identity and the Arabic language. The program is designed to equip caregivers with advanced skills based on global best practices, preparing them to address current gaps and tackle future challenges and opportunities. Additionally, it offers full scholarships to all students.

Orientation week, scheduled from August 19 to August 23 at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, will offer students essential information and resources. This includes a tour of the Academy’s facilities, a detailed overview of the program, and insights into support services, all designed to ensure students are fully prepared for their academic journey.

For more information, visit the National Academy for Childhood Development’s website.

About the National Academy for Childhood Development

National academy for childhood development was established in 2023 pursuant to Law No. 11 for 2023 issued by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The academy aims to develop capabilities of workers and caregivers (including parents) in the field of childhood focusing on the Arabic language and national identity. The academy offers accredited an 18-month accredited Professional Diploma in Childhood Care and Development.