Doha, Qatar: Nasser Bin Khaled Service Centers, a subsidiary of NBK Holding and the authorized general distributor of Bosch in Qatar, opened a new Bosch service center in Al Wukair.

The new branch is part of the company’s strategic expansion plan to meet the needs of the customers and offer them easy access to its services.

Located in Al Wukair on Al Meshaf next to Lulu Hypermarket, the new Bosch service center branch welcomes its customers from Saturday through Wednesday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, and on Thursdays from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Bosch service centers offer the best quality car services by highly trained and authorized technicians, and supplies Bosch genuine parts including, but not limited to, windshield glass, air and AC filters, batteries, engine oil, suspension and brake parts and much more. The centers are equipped with the latest equipment and facilities from the leading brand to guarantee the highest standards of service for all cars.

In addition to the new branch in Al Wukair, Bosch service centre welcomes customers at the Industrial Area from Saturday through Wednesday from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm, and on Thursdays from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm.

Bosch provides customers with the best in class automotive technology and after-sales services. The partnership between the NBK group and Bosch goes back for more than 40 years. It ensured the provision of top-quality vehicles and customer service from the very beginning of their journey together. This unparalleled level of service was enhanced by the operation of three Bosch-certified car service centers in Doha.

