Doha, Qatar – Nasser Bin Khaled Heavy Equipment, a subsidiary of Nasser Bin Khaled Group, successfully concluded its participation at the Qatar Boat Show, recently held at the Old Doha Port.

Nasser Bin Khaled team was present throughout the four-day event, engaging with visitors, clients, and industry stakeholders to share detailed information about the MTU range of marine engines from Rolls-Royce. The team highlighted the engines’ advanced performance, exceptional reliability, and versatility across a wide range of marine applications. They also engaged directly with visitors and clients, responding to inquiries about the brand’s products, services, and technical solutions.

The exhibition served as a key platform to connect with industry professionals and marine enthusiasts, further reinforcing the company’s position and growing presence in the marine sector.

The company’s participation reflects its ongoing strategy to actively engage in national exhibitions and events that contribute to enhancing Qatar’s standing on the international stage.

Eyad Rashid, General Manager of Nasser Bin Khaled Heavy Equipment, said: “We are proud to have participated in the Qatar Boat Show 2025, which provided us with a valuable opportunity to engage directly with new customers and showcase our products and after-sales services. Nasser Bin Khaled Heavy Equipment remains committed to our community by delivering the best products and services that meet customer expectations and offer optimal solutions. Today, we reaffirm our strong presence, and our premium products and services in Qatar.”

NBK Heavy Equipment, founded in 1975, has played an integral role in supporting the progress of Qatar by providing the most reliable machines and equipment across several sectors. With more than 25 Million QAR spare parts inventory and backed by highly skilled and certified employees, NBK Heavy Equipment offers outstanding care to all customers including those who operate MTU Engines from Private Yachts to Mega Ships.

Holding key partnerships with many leading global manufacturers of heavy equipment and operating a well-staffed field force and service centers, NBK Heavy Equipment is actively collaborating with enterprises and building Qatar’s future.