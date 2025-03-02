Doha, Qatar: Celebrating the Holy Month of Ramadan, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, launched a special offer on Mercedes-Benz electric and ICE vehicles cars in various categories.

Valid from 1 to 31 March 2025, the offer is presented in partnership with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB). It allows new buyers to own their new Mercedes-Benz at a flat rate starting from 2.63% on ICE cars, and 2.58% on electric cars, 1.7% comprehensive Auto Takaful Rate, with a grace period up to 6 months. Other benefits include optional 0% down payment and Trade-in option in addition to a complimentary Credit Card for the first year.

The offer allows the customers to buy new Mercedes-Benz ICE or electric car at affordable monthly installments, starting from QAR 2,739 for the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and QAR 3,789 for the a--electric Mercedes-Benz EQA.

HE Sheikh Faleh Bin Nawaf Al Thani, General Manager of Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles said: “We are pleased to extend our warmest congratulations to our valued customers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramdan and to announce the launch of exclusive special offers on a wide range of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, including both ICE and electric models. We remain committed to providing the best services and privileges to our customers in appreciation of their continued trust and in celebration of this special occasion. NBK Automobiles will continue to offer exceptional deals, providing our customers with a variety of options to own one of the best vehicles from this distinguished brand”.

Customers can visit NBK Automobiles showroom on Salwa Road in Doha and leverage the opportunity to own one of Mercedes-Benz vehicles with special monthly installments and a package of special benefits.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has built its success by establishing solid, longstanding relationships with its customers, and by offering a wide range of quality products. As a brand name, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is deeply associated with a history of premium quality service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is Qatar’s exclusive distributor of three of the world’s most respected, iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG.