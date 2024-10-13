Doha, Qatar: Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, successfully continues its service packages offer dedicated to wide range of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG cars.

The offer is valid until 31 October 2024 on Mercedes-Benz and AMG cars, excluding the vans, SLS, SLR and Black Series models. The A&B service packages also include special prices on Mercedes-Benz technical accessories and lifestyle collection, a complimentary vehicle check, and special rate on additional reports.

The cost of the service package A starts from QAR 2,700 for 4 cylinder cars, QAR 2,900 for 6 Cylinder cars, and QAR 3,100 for 8 Cylinder cars. This package includes the check and change of engine oil, engine oil filter, air filter, AC filter and brake fluid.

The Service package B includes all services done in package A plus spark plugs, transmission fluid, transmission filter and gaskets. In this package, the cost of 4 cylinder cars starts from QAR 5,600, while the 6 cylinder cars starts from QAR 6,100, and the 8 cylinder cars starts from QAR 6,400.

In addition to the benefits of service packages A and B, the vehicles will have complimentary additional checkpoints including brake system check, suspension system check, battery system check, coolant leak check, oil leak check and interior functions check.

The A and B service packages are valid at the Mercedes-Benz workshop in the Industrial area, Al Gharrafa and Al Sadd Express Service center. Customers can book an appointment by calling the service center on 800-BENZ(2369).

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has built its success by establishing solid, longstanding relationships with its customers and by offering a wide range of quality products. As a brand name, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is deeply associated with a history of premium quality service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is Qatar’s exclusive distributor of three of the world’s most respected, iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG.