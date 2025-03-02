The grand opening of the new showroom ushers in a new era for both brands, aligning with the company's strategic vision to expand and adapt to the latest trends in the automotive industry

Doha, Qatar: Nasser bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, proudly announces the grand opening of its new showroom in the Musheireb area, a prime location in the heart of Doha.

His Excellency Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance, cut the ribbon alongside HE Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of Al-Faisal Holding; Dr. Khalid bin Thani Abdullah Al-Thani, Chairman & Managing Director of Qatar International Islamic Bank and Chairman of Ezdan Holding Group; and HE Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser bin Khaled Al Thani, Chairman of NBK Group. The event was attended by HE Sheikh Faleh Bin Nawaf Al Thani, Managing Director; Mr. Michael Stroband, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East; and representatives from Mercedes-Benz Global. The gathering also featured VIP guests, celebrities, media representatives, and influencers.

The opening of the Mercedes-Benz showroom marks a significant milestone in NBK Automobiles' long-standing relationship with Mercedes-Benz, dating back to 1961. This new facility ushers in a new era for both brands, aligning with the company's strategic vision to expand and adapt to the latest trends in the automotive industry while upholding the values and ethos of Mercedes-Benz. Designed in accordance with global Mercedes-Benz standards, the showroom promises to enhance the car-buying experience, merging innovation with elegance and marking the beginning of a new era in automotive excellence.

The grand opening ceremony featured an enchanting ambiance, complete with laser lights and captivating music inspired by the Mercedes-Benz brand. The highlight was a dramatic reveal, where HE Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser bin Khaled Al Thani, Chairman of NBK Group Mr. Michael Stroband, the President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East unveiled the showroom and iconic vehicles from the brand.

Following the welcoming speeches and reveal, HE Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, accompanied by distinguished guests and media representatives, toured the showroom sections, exploring the array of fascinating services and facilities available. During the tour, guests witnessed the unveiling of two new iconic models: the Mercedes-AMG GT, and the all-electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

HE Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser bin Khaled Al Thani, Chairman of NBK Group, stated: “Today, we celebrate a remarkable partnership between NBK Automobiles and Mercedes-Benz, one that has flourished since 1961. Built on a foundation of trust, vision, and mutual respect, this collaboration has allowed NBK Automobiles to become a beacon of excellence in the automotive industry. Continuing my family's legacy, we are proud to unveil this cutting-edge showroom in Doha. This space not only reflects Mercedes-Benz’s innovation and commitment to quality but also underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional service and customer experiences. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Mercedes-Benz for their continued collaboration, and I emphasize the significance of our shared values in reshaping industry standards”.

HE Sheikh Faleh Bin Nawaf Al Thani, HE Sheikh Faleh Bin Nawaf Al Thani, Managing Director, NBK Group-Auto said: “It is an honor for me to stand before you today as we continue my family’s legacy. Tonight, we celebrate not only our rich history but also the opening of a modern and advanced showroom that embodies the shared values we hold with Mercedes-Benz. Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has become synonymous with excellence in the automotive sector, adhering to the strict quality standards for which Mercedes-Benz is renowned. We welcome all our valued customers to come and experience our new facility to discover what we mean by our slogan “The Best or Nothing”.

Mr. Michael Stroband, the President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East said in his speech: “The Middle East, and especially Qatar, has always been an important part of the Mercedes-Benz story. With our new retail concept, MAR20X, we are bringing our customers closer to the brand than ever before. This showroom is more than just a place to buy a car—it’s a space where people can experience Mercedes-Benz in a whole new way. Whether it’s exploring our latest models, learning about cutting-edge technology, or simply enjoying the beauty of automotive craftsmanship, this is a place designed for our customers”.

During the event, HE Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser bin Khaled Al Thani, presented two recognition awards to HE Sheikh Nasser Nawaf Al Thani, Executive Director of NBK Real Estate, and to Mr Kamal Al-Efranji, General Manager of NICC for their valuable contributions to execute this project.

In addition, Mr. Michael Stroband presented the Mercedes-Benz plaque to His Excellency Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser bin Khaled Al Thani in recognition of the long-term partnership between the two entities.

Showroom Specifications and Design

Spanning two floors and covering an area of 9,119 square meters, the new showroom showcases the latest MAR20X design concept from Mercedes-Benz, crafted by Ratnsorb, an MBGD-certified architect. The design features a distinctive glass ceiling that floods the space with natural light, complemented by an innovative Panda ceiling and Risto flooring, along with strategically designed façades at both the front and back.

Atop the tower sits the renowned Mercedes-Benz Star, the second 8-meter star of its kind in the world, serving as a landmark in Doha. The showroom incorporates digital elements seamlessly throughout, including a dedicated barista area for fresh coffee and a central accessories and boutique display area offering a wide range of products.

A captivating history wall chronicles the brand's legacy since 1900, showcasing the evolution of its logo and designs, which have consistently kept the star at the pinnacle of the automotive industry. Outdoor screens enhance the experience, transforming waiting moments into fascinating explorations of the captivating world of Mercedes-Benz.

Exclusive Zones

The showroom can accommodate 44 vehicles, featuring dedicated zones that highlight the brand's premium offerings. The Brand Heritage Zone showcases the rich history of NBK and Mercedes-Benz. The AMG Area includes an exclusive lounge, dedicated accessories display, and a sound counter, featuring a special reception and delivery area for AMG enthusiasts.

The Exclusive Zone showcases Maybach and S-Class models with premium interior design, while the G-Class Zone features a desert-themed backdrop, complete with a dedicated lounge and accessory display. Additionally, the showroom includes a dedicated EQ display area with AC charger, along with a video wall and a section for certified pre-owned cars.

Smart Features and Customer Experience

Equipped with advanced technology to enhance customer interaction, the showroom features 31 digital screens of various sizes, including a main 7m x 2m digital signage. Interactive displays and 3D digital screens offer vehicle specifications, while virtual test drive experiences and consultation areas with screens mirroring iPads facilitate effective communication. A dedicated delivery area with five lounges ensures a memorable vehicle handover experience, each equipped with a giant screen for an “unboxing your star” reveal.

Sustainability and Accessibility

In alignment with Mercedes-Benz standards, the outdoor area has been thoughtfully designed for efficient customer flow, featuring approximately 50 parking spaces. The showroom also includes 1 DC and 15 AC charging stations for EQ vehicles—six located inside and nine outside.

Customer Education and Support

To enhance customer knowledge, a Mercedes-Benz Product Expert will be available for personalized guidance on new vehicle features. Private consultation areas will facilitate paperwork discussions, while customer feedback will be encouraged through sales and CRM interactions.

The Mercedes-AMG GT

The all-new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé breathes high performance, technical leadership, supreme appeal and absolute luxury. It’s both motorsport thrill and everyday practicality all at once. Its 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine boasts numerous motorsport materials and components, all built according to the "one man, one engine" principle. The powertrain thrills with explosive strength and impresses with ample power reserves in all aspects. The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G is just one of many components that make it all possible. The transmission handles everything from relaxed cruising to sporty gear shifting: for a thoroughly captivating driving experience.

The all-electric G-Class

The all-new electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a bold leap into the electric era, preserving the iconic G-Class spirit with revolutionary electric performance. Crafted with precision, its spacious cabin boasts premium materials and electro-specific refinements, blending timeless elegance with offroad functionality. The fully electric G-Class maintains the iconic offroad prowess Mercedes-Benz is renowned for. Harnessing electric power, it delivers next-generation performance on challenging terrains, ensuring no compromise on its legendary capabilities. Its all electric range exceeds 491 KM, while its engine boosts a power of 432 hp, with 1164 Nm of torque.

Location

The new Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles Showroom is located in the Musheireb Area, at the corner of Msheireb Downtown Doha. It is open from Sunday to Thursday, from 8 AM to 9 PM.