Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, announced the launch of the latest phase of Bay Grove Residences on Dubai Islands, following the resounding success of its first phase, unveiled in October. This expansion not only elevates Nakheel’s prestigious portfolio but further reinforces Dubai Islands' position as a premier destination, catering to the growing demand for exclusive waterfront living in the country.

Bay Grove Residences comprises a curated selection of one, two, three-bedroom apartments and spacious four-bedroom duplexes. Each residence overlooks a podium garden with serene pathways and shaded seating areas, while a raised ocean pool provides a sanctuary for relaxation. With breathtaking views and pristine shores, Bay Grove Residences is strategically positioned within Dubai Islands, ensuring easy access to the city’s attractions and international transport links via the new Infinity Bridge.

Bay Grove Residences is designed as a retreat from the urban hustle. Families and individuals can enjoy various family-friendly entertainment options, including children’s play areas, a clubhouse, a residents’ lounge and a fully equipped fitness-centre offering multipurpose training and yoga.

Set against Dubai’s skyline, each residence at Bay Grove Residences features elegant interiors and stunning private terraces. Ample living spaces are designed in a contemporary style with soft, soothing tones and warm, earthy wood grain accents while floor-to-ceiling windows allow abundant natural daylight. Exquisite finishes enhance the large bedrooms, most of which boast ensuite bathrooms and wardrobe space. Kitchens showcase engineered stone countertops and carefully crafted, spacious lacquer cabinetry, blending style and functionality.

The four-bedroom duplexes feature expansive terraces offering stunning vistas of the city skyline and tranquil waters, meticulously designed to maximise space, comfort and sophistication.

The development of Dubai Islands aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, a comprehensive roadmap for the city’s urban development with a key focus on sustainability while enabling economic growth. Dubai Islands comprises five islands with 17 square kilometres and 20 kilometres of beaches, offering beachfront living, luxurious resorts, and cultural hubs within 20 minutes of Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport and marine ports.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project and facilities management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer and Villa Amalfi.

Nakheel whose landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.