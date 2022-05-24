Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Najm for Insurance Services has announced expanding its road services to King Khalid Air Base (KKAB), Khamis Mushait during an event held on May 12, 2022, in the presence of officers from KKAB and Khamis Mushait traffic unit. The announcement comes within Najm’s strategy to expand its services across the Kingdom’s cities and to enhance the efficiency and speed of services for the benefit of motorists and road users.

Commenting on the event, Najm’s CEO, Dr. Mohammad AlSuliman said: “We are keen to expand our operations into new regions and governorates. We realize the great national responsibility entrusted to us in the field of traffic safety and this is why we continue to upgrade our services. Through our full-fledged digital ecosystem, Najm is fully prepared to receive accident reports, attend traffic accidents, and facilitate the processing of insurance claims.”

AlSuliman added that expanding coverage to King Khalid Air Base will contribute to speeding up post-accident services in Khamis Mushait. “Surveyors will be able to reach the accident site in record time, which serves Najm’s strategy, BASE, which aims to make our digitally advanced services available to the largest number of users.”

Through its strategy, BASE, Najm seeks to improve the operational efficiency and integration of insurance services and enhance the customer experience by driving automation and providing innovative AI-based solutions.

