Naif Alrajhi Investment, a leading Saudi investment group renowned for its pioneering ventures in diverse sectors, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with M Integrated Solutions PLC (M), creative agency and global leader in live events and immersive storytelling.

The partnership, by uniting business and emotion, aims to reshape the landscape of live events in the Kingdom, bringing a unique fusion of business acumen and creative storytelling that will resonate deeply with audiences.

M has a reputation for engaging with live audiences in excess of 650,000, delivering personal experiences across varied demographics and cultures, and on every continent. With extensive experience across various sectors, M has a track record of delivering strategic, high-impact live events for governments, brands, and organizations around the world. M’s clients include the Dubai World Cup, the Commonwealth Summit, COP, FIFA, the Olympic Council of Asia, the International Olympic Committee, Toyota, BAE Systems, Airbus, and various governmental agencies like the Department for Education, to name just a few.

Salman Al-Asmari, Vice President of Naif Alrajhi Investment, highlighted the importance of this partnership, stating, “Our alliance with M Integrated Solutions goes beyond conventional collaboration; it represents a meeting of vision and values, with both companies dedicated to fostering growth in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives and beyond. Together, we aim to shape the future of live, immersive storytelling, driving both innovation and emotional engagement that resonate with our people and our culture.”

M: An Agency on a Mission to Make your Brand Unforgettable.

Founded over 30 years ago, M brings a heritage of excellence in strategic storytelling, audience engagement, and brand-building.

Through this collaboration, M plans to build upon and strengthen its presence in the Kingdom, positioning itself as the provider of choice for live event solutions that bridge culture, commerce acumen, and creativity to empower brands to not only tell their stories, but to engage audiences, creating moments that are unforgettable.

Jim Curley, M’s CEO, shared his vision for this alliance, saying: “This partnership reflects a deliberate strategy to formalise and expand our presence in Saudi Arabia, leveraging Naif Alrajhi Investment’s cultural and business expertise to deepen our relationships at the highest levels of government and industry. Our combined strengths will allow us to deliver a new calibre of experiences, making us the go-to agency for brands looking to make meaningful activations in the Kingdom.”

John Young, Executive Creative Director of M, expressed his enthusiasm: “Saudi Arabia has always been a canvas for remarkable creativity and innovation, and we’re thrilled to formalize our role in shaping the country’s live event marketing space. We’re excited to bring our international expertise and unique creative approach to a market that values bold ideas and groundbreaking experiences.”

This partnership is set to redefine live events in Saudi Arabia, bridging local values and international expertise to deliver unparalleled brand experiences. Through this partnership, both companies are committed to establishing new benchmarks for creativity, cultural resonance, and strategic growth in the Kingdom.

About Naif Alrajhi Investment

Naif Alrajhi Investment Group, established as a premier investment group in Saudi Arabia, has solidified its presence across 13 sectors, including real estate, financial markets, hospitality, F&B, media & communications, and more. With a commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s economic vision, the group has become a catalyst for growth, both locally and internationally, known for its innovation, partnership-driven investments, and focus on community enhancement.

Find out more: nalrajhi.com

About M Integrated Solutions

M has a legacy of creating high-impact live events across the globe. From designing campaigns that cross boundaries to forging relationships that endure, M’s value lies in its ability to connect audiences with brands on an emotional level. With a mission to make brands unforgettable, M operates with a philosophy of bold, original thinking, turning ideas into reality and shaping experiences that are both meaningful and memorable.

Find out more: www.m-is.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Naif Alrajhi Investment Group

Nour El Alia, Communication Director: Nelalia@nalrajhi.com

M Integrated Solutions PLC.

Jim Curley: Jim.curley@m-is.com