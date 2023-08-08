NAIA Developments has announced the launch of VAIA, the most premium phase within their North Coast project, NAIA Bay; located in the heavenly enclave of Ras El-Hekma.

Mohamed Farag, CCO of NAIA Developments, said that VAIA will boast a variety of twin and town villas. "The phase owners will have panoramic views of the Crystal Lagoons from the widest angle. The villas will be surrounded by tropical palm trees, luscious greenery, white sand, and the turquoise waters of the project's largest lagoon in an enchanting blend that is exquisite in every detail," Farag continued.

VAIA is nestled in the heart of NAIA Bay, with a location closer to the beach yet away from the busier areas. VAIA uniquely mixes luxury and privacy to host an upscale community of tranquility and plush beauty Mohamed Farag added that VAIA's design makes it the perfect choice for families seeking a touch of luxury in a peaceful enclave while enjoying ample water activities. Farag also noted that VAIA is also strategically minutes away from NAIA Bay's main facilities, which include the beach clubhouse, beach gym, commercial hub, and NAIA Walk, making it the perfect escape that is also at the heart of it all.

NAIA Developments has announced earlier the construction updates for NAIA Bay project, with 80% of the excavation work already completed. This was only possible through the company's construction arm to working around the clock with a commitment to deadlines. They have also successfully completed 65% of foundation concrete structures and 30% of foundation insulations. The developer is deploying teams to work in parallel on infrastructure and building units so as to finish the multiphase project in due time.

Mohamed Farag emphasized that the construction works within NAIA Bay are going according to schedule, and even ahead of schedule as regards infrastructure. He also revealed that NAIA Developments are finalizing agreements with a leading multinational hospitality brand to operate NAIA Bay's exclusive five-star hotel, which will host 300 fully equipped beachfront rooms.