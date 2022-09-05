Located in the Samer district and housing seven specialties, the clinic adds to Nahdi’s rich roster of primary care services

The clinic is an extension of Nahdi’s Omnihealth expansion plans - combining physical and digital channels for enhanced guest experience



Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Nahdi Medical Company, Saudi Arabia’s largest pharmacy retail chain and growing healthcare services platform, announced the opening of its third polyclinic in Jeddah, Samer District, East of Haramain Highway. Housing seven specialties (dermatology, pediatric, family medicine, internal medicine, gynecology, orthopedics and dental) the new clinic is reflective of Nahdi’s commitment towards expanding into all primary healthcare touchpoints including tele-medicine, express and polyclinics, home healthcare, and testing labs.

Elaborating further on this momentous launch, Eng. Yasser Joharji, Chief Executive Officer at Nahdi Medical Company, said: “At Nahdi, we are always pushing the boundaries to provide our Guests with care that comes from the heart. Opening our third polyclinic in Jeddah is a milestone for the company as we continue to cater to the comprehensive and growing healthcare needs of the community.”

Nahdi’s ambition is to bring the full health and wellness ecosystem to the fingertips and doorsteps of its Guests. We do this by seamlessly integrating our omnichannel platform that Guests are used to from our pharmacies with our healthcare services to create a unique ecosystem, providing Guests with online and offline experiences that meet their high expectations.

Nahdi’s seamless Guest experience is bolstered through its strong online services such as:

Appointments scheduling via the Nahdi app

Virtual medical consultations

Physical medical consultations at an Express Clinic or polyclinic

Maintenance of health records and prescriptions

Management of treatments and claims

Medical adherence monitoring for increased treatment efficiency

NahdiCare Clinics provide Guests with an array of premium services through its strategic partnerships with industry leading partners in the field of healthcare. With its world-renowned doctors and state-of-the-art medical infrastructure and innovative technology, Nahdi has cemented its position as an award-winning organization and a trusted healthcare partner for the Kingdom’s community through its presence across 144 cities and villages. The company aims to continually challenge itself and deliver excellence in quality, providing a distinctive range of products and services, as well as expert health advice to over 97% of the Kingdom’s population and adding beats to the lives of Nahdi’s Guests everywhere

For further information regarding Nahdi and its services, kindly visit https://www.nahdi.sa/